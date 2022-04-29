The Scottsboro boys and girls soccer teams enjoyed a victorious end to the 2022 season.
The Wildcats swept visiting New Hope during their season finales Tuesday night at Trammell Stadium.
In the girls game, freshman Maddie West recorded a hat trick with three goals for Scottsboro (7-15-1) in a 6-2 victory. The Wildcats also got one goal each from Carolina Francisco, Lety Tomas and Adela Francisco while Makenna Howes had two assists and Frisdelia Ramirez had one assist.
In the boys game, nine different Wildcats scored goals as Scottsboro (15-6-3) defeated New Hope 9-0 to record the program’s record 15th win.
Seniors JohnWill Newcom, Zach Webb and Jameson Vickers had goals in their final game for Scottsboro, which got one goal each from Isaias Vicente, Juan Tomas, Troy Reichle, Leo Hetzel, Braden Thompson and Patton Russell.
Scottsboro teams play to a draw with Buckhorn — The Scottsboro girls and boys soccer teams each played to a 2-all draw with visiting Buckhorn.
Sera Laney scored her first career goal while Maddie West added one goal for Scottsboro in the girls game on Friday.
Meanwhile, Teruya Isozaki scored two goals for Scottsboro in the boys game on Monday while Juan Tomas had an assist and Leo Hetzel had four saves and Jackson Moore had one save.
