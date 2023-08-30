Monday was a big day for the Section volleyball program.
A year after playing a junior high/junior varsity schedule last season, the Lions made their official varsity debut Monday at Ider.
Section fell 3-0 to the Hornets in the Class 2A Area 15 best-of-five match, with Ider topping the Lions 25-5, 25-4, 25-4.
Collinsville 3, NSM 2 – At Collinsville, North Sand Mountain dropped a five-set match with fellow Class 2A team Collinsville on Monday.
Collinsville took the match 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 10-25, 15-9.
Ally Gamble posted eight kills, three aces, two blocks and one dig, Kam Patterson had seven digs and eight digs and Kali Kirkpatrick had five kills, four digs, three aces and one block for NSM (1-2). The Bison also got 21 digs from Raygan Weldon, five aces and five digs from Gabi Luna, four digs from Kylie McMurry and two kills, two aces and two digs from Caybree Dobbins.
Saturday
Scottsboro goes 2-3 in Geraldine Invitational — At Geraldine, the Wildcats posted 2-0 wins over Lincoln and Ashville while suffering 2-0 losses to Class 4A No. 6-ranked New Hope, 3A No. 4 Plainview and 2A No. 2 Pleasant Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.