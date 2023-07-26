Scottsboro freshman wrestler John Stewart dominated his way to the 2023 AHSAA Class 5A 126-pound weight class state championship last February.
For Stewart, that was only the start of his accomplishments on the wrestling mat this year.
Stewart, who went 40-1 on his way to winning his first state title, just wrapped up an offseason full of wrestling, competing in four individual events and a duals event with Team Alabama Wrestling.
Stewart began his offseason with by earning All-American honors in the Freshman 120-pound weight class thanks to a third-place finish at the National Coaches Association Wrestling Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia last March, and concluded it by taking fourth in the 120-pound weight class to earn a second All-American award during USA Wrestling’s 2023 Fargo Freestyle tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.
“Finishing fourth in the country in the biggest tournament in the country, I was excited about that,” said Stewart, whose division featured 137 wrestlers. “But I’m not stopping, I want to get to the top.”
Along with his All-American showings in the national events, Stewart also won the Alabama Freestyle/Greco Wrestling Championships at Huntingdon College in Montgomery in May and the Southeast Freestyle Regionals in Cherokee, North Carolina in June.
“This is the first summer I’ve done this and I’ve definitely learned a lot. Got a lot of great experience,” Stewart said. “(The tournaments) were very tough, very competitive. Every kid there is good, best kids in the country, so you’ve got to focus one match at a time.”
Stewart has worked numerous hours with former UTC wrestlers Sean Russell and Codi Russell at the Minion Training Center at UTC.
“I knew I had it in me, it just didn’t register that I would do so well,” Stewart said. “I’ve put in a lot of work this summer training for these tournament and it’s paid off. I’m really happy with how it went. I’m just going to keep working, get ready for (the high school season) and then try to do more of those (state and national) tournaments (next summer).”
