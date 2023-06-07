The North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section baseball teams are well represented on the 2023 Class 2A All-Area 15 Baseball Team.
Area runner-up NSM placed five players on the all-area squad while Section had three players selected to the team and Pisgah had two.
Area champion Fyffe led the way with six total players.
Junior outfielder/pitcher Kaden Moore, sophomore pitcher/designated hitter Mikey Poss and freshmen catcher Jackson Burgess, outfielder Luke Reed and pitcher/third baseman Logan Shoemake represented NSM, which went 19-10 and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Burgess had a team-high .437 batting average (38-of-87) and a .568 on-base percentage for the Bison, totaling 13 doubles, four triples, one home run, 27 RBIs, 49 runs, 21 walks and 15 stolen bases.
Reed hit .414 (36-for-87) and posted a .532 on-base percentage with six doubles, two triples, 23 RBIs, 34 runs, 18 walks and 19 stolen bases while Moore batted .321 (25-for-78) and had a .455 on-base percentage with 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 24 RBIs, 24 runs, 15 walks and 13 stolen bases while also going 4-2 on the mound with a 3.76 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
Poss batted .333 (23-for-69) and had a .484 on-base percentage with six doubles, 25 RBIs, 17 runs, 18 walks and seven stolen bases while also going 6-4 with one save, a 2.03 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
Shoemake went 3-2 with four saves on the mound while recording a 1.81 ERA and 40 strikeouts on 38 2/3 innings while also recording a .307 batting average (23-for-75), a .481 on-base percentage, six doubles, 20 RBIs, 27 runs, 15 walks and eight stolen bases.
Representing Section were senior outfielder/pitcher Dillon Pope, junior infielder Jacob Stringer and pitcher Luke Swinford.
Pisgah’s all-area selections were senior catcher/pitcher Levi Arnold and freshman infielder/catcher/pitcher Jackson Smalley.
Smalley had a .320 batting average, a .452 on-base percentage and an .872 OPS for the Eagles this season, posting two doubles, one home run, 11 runs and seven stolen bases. Arnold batted .283 and had an on-base percentage of .411 and an OPS of .780 while tallying four doubles and 10 RBIs.
All-area selections for Fyffe were Aubrey Baker, Yahir Balacazar, Cooper Cox, Blake Dobbins, Trenton Rowell and Jake Wooden. All-area picks for Ider were Tyler Brewer, Skylar Haney, Keegan Whitaker and Layne White.
