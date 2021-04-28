The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys golf teams came up short in their quest to advance to sub-state tournaments.
But Scottsboro will still be represented in the next round of the AHSAA golf postseason.
Matt Croft advanced to the North 4 Boys Golf Sub-State Tournament while Abby Hambrick and Kaitlyn Price advanced to the North 3 Girls Sub-State Tournament as individuals during the Class 6A Section 4 Tournaments at Canebrake Golf Club in Athens on Tuesday.
The top four-teams and the top-four individuals not on the roster of a top-four team at sectional tournament earned sub-state berths. The North 4 Boys Sub-State Tournament is Monday, May 3 at Cypress Lakes Country Club in Muscle Shoals while the North 3 Girls Sub-State Tournament at Cypress Lakes is Tuesday, May 4.
Scottsboro just missed advancing to sub-state as a team. Hartselle took the top spot with a team score of 230, with Muscle Shoals (242), Cullman (252) and Arab (253) also secure sub-state berths, with Scottsboro finishing fifth with a team score of 264.
Hambrick shot a 7-over 79 for the Wildcats and Price shot an 88 to earn individual sub-state qualifying spots while Shelby Cooley shot a 97.
Meanwhile, the SHS boys finished sixth overall in the Class 6A Boys Section 4 team standings with a team score of 330. Hartselle, Athens, Cullman and Mortimer Jordan were the top four finishing teams that advanced to sub-state play.
Croft shot a 4-over par 76, finishing seventh overall in the tournament. Scottsboro also got an 82 from Buckner Anderson, an 83 from Drake Hogland, an 89 from John Bone and a 92 from Will Harrington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.