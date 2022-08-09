The 2022 high school football season unofficially kicks off for three Jackson County teams this week.
Scottsboro, North Jackson and Woodville get their first action thanks to preseason jamborees.
Scottsboro visits DAR on Thursday while North Jackson visits Sylvania and Woodville travels to play Talladega County Central on Friday.
All three scrimmages start at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Scottsboro at DAR — Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell, who is entering his second season with the Wildcats, is anxious to see his team in game situations for the first time in 2022.
The coach is looking to see how his young team responds.
“I feel like we’re farther ahead at this point than we were at this point last year,” Bell said. “We’ll find out Thursday. The big thing is we’re going to see the guys get reps against somebody else and see how they respond to that. It’s an advantage to have a dress rehearsal, especially as young as we are and with a game (against) Fort Payne next week. Hopefully they can get out there and get rid of some of the butterflies.”
Bell also looks forward to seeing the mental adjustments the Scottsboro offense makes when they see DAR’s approach to defend Scottsboro’s triple-option offense.
“We’ll get to react to what they do,” Bell said. “A lot of games, we get junk defenses thrown at us, so we have to adjust. We’ll get to see how the kids are going to do when we see what (DAR does) against us.”
Scottsboro focused this offseason on becoming a more physical team, and Bell said he’s looking forward to seeing how his offensive and defensive lines has progressed in that matter.
FRIDAY
North Jackson at Sylvania — Sometimes coaches treat preseason jamborees more like a practice than actual game. But North Jackson is using its jamboree at Sylvania Friday night as practice for an actual game week.
“We’re treating it just like a real game,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis. “We’re preparing for Sylvania and familiarizing ourselves with our opponent. It gives our coaches a chance to get in that routine of preparing for our opponents. It gives our kids a look at the game-week practice routine.”
The jamboree kicks off at 7 p.m. at Sylvania High School.
Hollis lauded his team’s work ethic this offseason and said that has carried over into preseason practice. The Chiefs opened preseason practice July 25 since they did not hold spring drills and will have had almost three full weeks of practice heading into the jamboree.
“I’ve been very pleased with our guys. This team will work and work at a high level,” Hollis said. “Our guys are ready to get out there and hit someone other than ourselves. It’s going to be nice to see an opposing color jersey out there.”
Like North Jackson, Sylvania is coming off a playoff appearance in 2021. The Rams went 8-3 in NSM alum Tyler Vann’s first season and are expected to have another strong season in 2022, Hollis said.
“Sylvania is a real good, physical football team that’s going to run the ball. We’re the same way. We wanted to face a physical football team (in the jamboree). Iron sharpens iron.”
Woodville at Talladega County Central — The Panthers get a playoff-type road trip with their preseason jamboree when they travel to play fellow Class 1A program Talladega County Central.
“That’s one of the things we thought about, that this (trip) would be like how long it could take you to travel for a playoff game,” said Woodville coach Matt Sanders. “We’ve got the Vina game next year that is about the same distance, so we’ll have one game a year to kind of show our guys what it’s like.”
Sanders, who is entering his second season as the Panthers head coach, lauded the team’s work thus far in preseason practice. The expanded roster — Woodville has nearly double the players on the varsity roster it did last season — has helped the Panther get better looks during practice.
“We’ve put together some of the best practices we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Sanders said. “We actually have a scout team now, and that’s really helped a lot. We’ve had guys step up. We’ve had guys on the scout team step up.”
Sanders won’t be scoreboard watching during Friday’s game, instead he plans to focus on the performances — team and individually — of his Panthers.
“It’s a blessing to get to have one of these tune-up games,” he said. “We’re looking forward to competing. I’m looking to see how we compete and see how we play our assignments. Are we doing our jobs? Then we’ll get that on film and be able to correct our mistakes as we go into (the season opener at Whitesburg Christian Aug. 19).”
