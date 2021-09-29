The Pisgah cross country teams enjoyed success in the home meet of one of its Class 1A-2A competitors.
Pisgah had five runners finish in the Top 15 on the way to winning the Kudzu Hills Invitational’s Class 1A-2A Girls Race on Saturday in Breman.
Pisgah finished with a winning low team score of 37 points, best runner-up Holly Pond (38) by one point. Meet host Cold Springs (65) finished third while Locust Fork (80) was fourth.
Nevaeh Evans finished fourth (22:40.53) for Pisgah while Rhylee Bell was seventh (23:02.23), Kayanna Stewart ninth (23:22.70), Katie Edwards 12th (23:39.75), Emma Sisk 15th (23:58.44), Destiny Lewis 20th (24:33.85), Annalisse Barnhill 47th (29:37.90), Addyson Barnett 48th (29:39.75), Kenyde Givens 49th (29:45.85) and Piper Wilson 55th (31:37.16).
Meanwhile, Pisgah finished second in the Class 1A-2A Boys Race with a team score of 52 points, 31 points back of race winner Cold Springs.
The Eagles had four of the Top-13 finishers, led by Tristan Little’s fourth-place finish (18:08.92). Mason Overdear followed in seventh place (18:40.67) for the Eagles while Bob Johnson was 11th (19:33.83), Brodie Overdear 13th (20:01.23), Brodie Ferguson 22nd (21:24.18), Emanuel Elizondo 28th (21:35.83), Koen Smith 30th (21:41.03), Bryant Overdear 32nd (21:59.93), Ethan Smith 40th (22:42.88), Landon Shavers 46th (23:06.11), Tristan Hutson 52nd (24:19.70) and Alex Elizondo 61st (27:30.71).
“Going to the home course of the No. 1-ranked girls and boys team in 1A-2A and finishing girls first and boys second is huge,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree. “We have been talking about running smart in the first mile. These kids ran their smartest race of the year. They were strong on the last mile and were able to pass several runners to put us in a position to win. My newbies are getting better and better and my old heads are leading the way.”
