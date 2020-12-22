The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team opened play in the Gaston Holiday Invitational Tournament with a victory.
Scottsboro built a double-digit halftime lead and held off Moody in the second half to advance to the semifinals with a 73-62 victory on Monday.
Scottsboro (6-2) led 16-10 after one quarter, but Moody opened the second quarter with a 10-0 scoring run. Scottsboro countered however, going on a 21-0 run and eventually lead by as many as 20 before carrying a 43-27 advantage into halftime. Moody pulled within 52-46 after three quarters, but Scottsboro pulled away in the fourth to win.
Parker Bell scored a game-high 24 points for Scottsboro while BJ Harris had 18, Jordan Davis and Tyson Sexton had nine each and JaVaris Branford had six.
Section 53, Sylvania 24 — At Section, the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Lions held Sylvania scoreless in the second quarter on the way to the convincing win on Monday.
Section (6-5) led 22-7, 35-7 and 45-14 at the quarter breaks.
Logan Patterson led Section with 16 points while Alex Guinn had 11, Gabe Hilley nine, Dominik Blair six and Jared Reed and Braden Arndt four each.
DAR 66, North Jackson 53 — At Grant, the Patriots outscored North Jackson 21-13 in the fourth quarter to seal the Class 4A Area 14 win Monday night.
After trailing 17-12 after one quarter, North Jackson (0-5, 0-2) tied the game at 28-all at halftime. DAR led 45-40 entering the fourth quarter.
Cade Reed scored 18 points and Akilan Summers added 15 for the Chiefs, who also got six from Brady Cunningham, four from Ayson Quinn and three from Alex Roper.
DAR’s leading scorers were Nicholas Hardin with 17 points, Lathan Miles and Major Walker with 15 each and AJ McCamey with 12.
Lindsay Lane 71, Woodville 43 — At Athens, host Lindsay Lane avenged an earlier loss this season to Class 1A No. 10-ranked Panthers with Monday’s victory.
Woodville (6-2) fell behind 20-7 after one quarter before trailing 39-20 at halftime and 56-30 after three quarters.
Jake Peek scored 27 points for Woodville while Caleb Dolberry had 10.
Girls
North Jackson 60, DAR 47 — At Grant, No. 4-ranked North Jackson stayed undefeated in Class 4A Area 14 play with Monday’s win.
North Jackson (4-1, 2-0) raced in front 17-6 after one quarter but DAR rallied to tie the game at 23-all at halftime. But the Chiefs regained control in the third quarter, outscoring DAR 21-8 in the frame to carry a 44-31 lead into the final quarter.
Delana Pierce scored 13 points, Summer Varnum netted 12 and Arielle Haynes added 11 for North Jackson, which also got eight from Hadley Burnette, seven from Alexis Moore and four from Tyra Smith.
Emmakate Bolin scored 12 points and Lauren Buchanan added 11 for DAR (1-8, 0-2).
Priceville 68, Skyline 34 — At Priceville, the Class 4A No. 3-ranked Bulldogs outscored 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline 20-4 in the second quarter to pull away from the Vikings Monday night.
Skyline (9-2) trailed 20-12, 40-16 and 54-25 at the quarter breaks.
Gracie Stucky totaled 17 points and six rebounds for the Vikings while Lexie Stucky had five points and six rebounds and Brinlee Potts had five points.
Abigail Garrison scored 19 points for Priceville (10-2) while Western Kentucky signee Jenna Walker netted 14.
Lindsay Lane 48, Woodville 35 — At Athens, Lindsay Lane snapped the Panthers’ five-game winning streak Monday night.
Woodville (5-2) led 12-11 after one quarter before trailing 26-23 at halftime and 37-27 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored 19 points for the Panthers while Karlee Hutchens, Lexi Downey, Alexis Brown and Kaley Kennamer all had three points each.
Sylvania 56, Section 37 — At Section, the visiting Rams outscored Section 17-3 in the third quarter to pull away for the win on Monday.
Section (2-10) trailed 16-10, 30-25 and 47-28 at the quarter breaks.
Kenleigh Owens scored 11 points for Section while Jennifer Vega had 10 and Madison Armstrong had nine.
Kenadie Lee scored 19 points and Kylee Moore added 18 for Sylvania (6-4).
Geraldine 54, NSM 48 — At Geraldine, the Bison came up just short against the host team on Monday.
North Sand Mountain (2-9) trailed 14-7, 24-17 and 37-34 at the quarter breaks.
Vickie Hassell scored 14 points for NSM, which also got nine from Jessi Weldon, eight from Kolbie Bobo, five from Liz Hassell and four from Madison Croft.
