The Scottsboro softball team made the most of their opportunities during the shortened Bob Jones Tournament in Huntsville Friday night.
The Wildcats downed the host team 1-0 before topping Brewer 4-0 at the Huntsville Sportsplex in a tournament that was shortened from two days to one due to Saturday’s inclement winter weather.
Scottsboro defeated Bob Jones in walk-off fashion, as BYU signee Lexie Bennett singled to center field with two outs to plate Ella Lee, aboard on a double, with the winning run. Scottsboro had no hits until its last at-bat before pushing across the winning run against Bob Jones pitcher and Auburn signee Emmah Rolfe.
Anna Stuart Dawson pitched a four-hit shutout for the Wildcats to earn the win in the circle. She closed with six strikeouts and issued only one walk.
Alyssa Smart delivered another strong effort for Scottsboro in the circle for Scottsboro against Brewer, tossing a three-hit shutout while totaling 11 strikeouts and no walks.
The Wildcats scored two runs each in the first and second innings, with Coastal Alabama signee Olivia Tubbs going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while Bennett, Lee and Smart had one hit each and Dawson and Audrey Holland had one RBI each.
Pisgah drops two at Fort Payne Tournament — At Fort Payne, Pisgah dropped a pair of games in the Fort Payne Tournament on Friday.
The event was limited to only one day of play because of inclement winter weather on Saturday.
Pisgah fell 5-1 to undefeated Fort Payne (9-0), which scored a run in the bottom of the first and four in the third. Pisgah’s lone run came in the fourth.
The Eagles had just two hits, a double by Wallace State signee Lila Kate Wheeler and a single from freshman Madeline Flammia.
Pisgah (2-2) then suffered an 8-1 setback to Piedmont.
