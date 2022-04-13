Two Jackson County high school basketball players are all-stars.
Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker and Scottsboro’s Tyson Sexton have been selected to play in the AHSAA’s North-South Girls and Boys All-Star Basketball Games this summer.
The games are part of the 2022 Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association All-Star Week July 18-22 in Montgomery.
The North-South All-Star Games feature 15 rising seniors on each team’s roster.
Sexton is the first Scottsboro player selected to the North-South Boys All-Star Game since SHS standouts Spencer Garner and Tavaras Tolliver, who is now a Scottsboro assistant coach, both played in the 2012 North-South All-Star Game.
Meanwhile, Tinker is the third Pisgah player in the past five years to play in the North-South Girls All-Star Game, a list that includes her former teammates Annie Hughes (2018) and Molly Heard (2021).
Tinker recently completed her third season as a starter for Pisgah, helping the Eagles win their state-record tying fifth straight state championship. Tinker, a two-time all-state selection and a first-team selection this past season, averaging 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 assists while sinking 181 3-pointers as Pisgah finished 33-3 and also won the Jackson County, Sand Mountain, Class 2A Area 15, Northeast Regional championships.
Sexton was a Class 6A third-team all-state selection after helping Scottsboro go 28-7, win the 6A Area 15 Tournament title and advance to the Northwest Regional finals. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Wildcats.
Sexton won’t be the only person in the North-South Boys All-Star Game with Scottsboro ties.
Ramsay head coach Denton Johnson, a Scottsboro High School alum, will coach the North Boys All-Star team. Johnson is 132-62 in six seasons at Ramsay, having led the Rams to four straight regional championships and state tournament appearances. Ramsay was the Class 5A state runner-up this past season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.