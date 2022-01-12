As the No. 6-ranked Section boys basketball team left the court following Friday’s 81-73 win at No. 7 North Sand Mountain, a player shouted “we’re not coming back up here (this season).”
The Lions assured they won’t return to Higdon for the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament next month while taking a step closer to hosting the tournament themselves with Friday’s victory.
The win completed a regular-season sweep of the team’s area games, putting Section (15-7, 4-0) in the driver’s season in the area. Section needs to win just one of its final two area games or have Pisgah lose one of its last two area games to earn the regular-season area title.
“That was kind of the mantra. It seems like their whole career we’ve lived up here, playing area tournament, county, Sand Mountain (tournaments). Everything has been up here seems like,” Wynn said. “We finally won here, got the monkey off our back. But I told them, don’t think this is the last time you’re going to see them. But to come in this place and win against them, it’s a big confidence builder.”
The win was Section’s first victory at NSM since the 2017-18 season.
The Lions got that win thanks to a strong third-quarter. Trailing 34-32 at halftime, the Lions outscored NSM 30-16 in the third quarter, closing the period with an 11-2 scoring run — a three-point play by Domini Blair started the run, followed by Blair free throws, Drake McCutchen’s three-point play and Kaden Bradford’s 3-pointer — over the final two minutes to build a 62-50 lead.
“The second quarter, we started settling (for perimeter shots),” said Wynn, whose team led 20-14 after the first quarter. “We wanted to get to the cup, get the free-throw line. Once we get that rolling, defensively we get better.”
Section led by many as 16 in the fourth quarter. NSM (9-6, 2-2) tried to rally, but only got as close as seven, which came with 9 seconds remaining.
NSM head coach Cole Hicks credited Section’s play, offensive and especially on the boards, as a major factor in the outcome.
“When you don’t rebound, you don’t defend, you don’t deserve to win,” Hicks said. “We talked about blocking out at halftime, and (Section) came out and got four offensive rebounds on the first possession of the second half and scored. Against good teams like Section, you can’t give them multiple opportunities on one trip to score because they’re going to score.”
Jacob Cooper posted a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds while also dishing out four assists for Section, which also got 14 points from Alex Guinn, 12 points and five steals from McCutchen, nine points, seven rebounds and five assists from Logan Patterson, eight points from Blair and six points from Bradford.
Derek Bearden had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Kaleb Helton and Drue Carlton had 16 and 11 points respectively for NSM, which also got a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds from Chandler Sullivan, six points and six rebounds from Jonah Slay and six points from Nyle Poore.
