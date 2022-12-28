The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team closed out the Don Webb Classic with a convincing win over a state-ranked opponent.
The Wildcats built a double-digit first quarter lead and cruised to a win over Class 3A No. 6-ranked Southside-Selma in the Don Webb Classic Thursday night.
Scottsboro (7-5) led 20-6 after one quarter before stretching lead to 34-17 at halftime and 59-31 after three quarters.
Bree Sexton scored 17 points, Madison Rains netted 16 and Adair Holland added 10 for Scottsboro, which also got eight from Morgan Perkins, four from Maggie Armstrong and two from Keira Culver.
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 82, Scottsboro 73 — Class 6A No. 9-ranked Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa erased a double-digit deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to down 5A No. 8 Scottsboro in the Don Webb Classic’s varsity boys semifinals Thursday night.
Scottsboro (8-5) led 18-15, 38-36 and 62-51 at the quarter breaks before being outscored 31-11 in the fourth quarter.
DJ Hamlett (25 points) and Osa Alohan (14 points) combined for 21 points during the fourth-quarter surge for Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-3), which fell to Athens 51-39 in the Don Webb Classic finals on Friday.
Tyson Sexton and Seth Whitmire scored 18 points each and Parker Bell totaled 11 for Scottsboro, which also got seven from Kyle Wright, five each from Jake Jones and Davon Walker, four from Jameson Gray and two from Ethan Roberts.
