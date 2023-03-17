The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team captured a tournament title on Thursday, edging Briarwood Christian by one shot to win the Silver Lakes Golf Invitational in Gadsden on Thursday.
Scottsboro posted a team score of 317 to Briarwood Christian’s 318.
“Our goal going into tournaments in the early season is always a 320 as a team. That’s an average of an 80. As the season progresses we lower the goal. Today we shot an 317. We have an exceptionally hard schedule coming up so taking a win today was a big momentum piece,” said Scottsboro coach Zack Perkins.
Ethan Roberts led the Wildcats with a 4-over par 76 in a round that included six birdies.
Connor Hooper followed with a 5-over 77 and Buckner Anderson shot a 7-over 79 for Scottsboro while Will Harrington shot an 86 and Greyson Widgeon shot an 88.
