North Jackson cut South Pittsburg’s lead to three points early in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates scored 20 unanswered to hand North Jackson its second straight loss in the Border Battle.
South Pittsburg scored on passing touchdowns of 34, 50 and 15 yards in the fourth quarter on its way to a final score of 42-19.
“We’re learning, we’re growing, we’re getting better each week, but when you play good caliber teams, you just need to be able to execute,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis.
North Jackson came out swinging Friday Night at Beene Stadium in South Pittsburg, Tenn. The Chiefs received the opening kickoff, and on its fourth play of the game, quarterback Nick Jernigan faked a handoff to Diego Holt and ran 53 yards untouched for a score. Wesley Peyton’s point after attempt was good, and North Jackson led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game. South Pittsburg took the lead with 3:25 left in the quarter on Kamden Wellington’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Nas Starkey and a successful two-point conversion attempt. The Pirates led 8-7 after one quarter of play.
Only seven points were scored in the second quarter between the two teams. North Jackson forced a turnover on downs on it own 5-yard line after a 12-play, 4:53 drive from South Pittsburg. The Chiefs could not capitalize on the turnover and were forced to punt, giving South Pittsburg the ball back with 59 yards to go 1:31 left until halftime. Wellington completed an 18-yard pass to Jayden Mount on fourth down and six, putting South Pittsburg on the 23 yard line. After stopping the clock, Wellington connected with Taja Robinson for what would have been a score, but the play was called back for an illegal shift. On the next play, Wellington completed a pass over the middle to Racash Kelly, who drug North Jackson defenders into the end zone with 9.9 seconds left in the half. Jacob Bivens’s point after was good, and the Pirates led 15-7 at halftime.
The North Jackson defense came up big early in the second half. On South Pittsburg’s first play after receiving the second half kickoff, Jernigan recovered Robinson’s fumble at the 16-yard line. Three plays later, Jernigan found Nick Price, Jr. across the middle for a 13-yard score. Jernigan’s two point conversion attempt was stuffed, cutting the South Pittsburg lead to 15-13. On the next play, Holt made a diving interception at the 44 yard line. North Jackson failed to cash in on the turnover, turning the ball over on downs. North Jackson forced a three and out, but was still unable to take advantage of the stop. The Chiefs were forced to punt, but Jernigan pinned South Pittsburg on the four yard line. After his nine-yard run, Wellington found a wide open Mount down the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown pass, Bivens’s point after was good, and South Pittsburg took a 22-13 lead into the fourth quarter. Holt was injured midway through the third quarter, and he did not return to the game.
“It’s a next man up mentality,” said Hollis. “We had a couple guys get hurt, but you still have to continue to perform when that happens.”
Hollis said overall, he was pleased with his defense.
“I thought they played a really good game pretty much all night. They made two huge plays to open up the second half. We just need to learn to finish games,” said Hollis.
Wellington was sacked by Jernigan and Wil Sims on the first play of the final quarter. On the second play, Wellington backpedaled to throw a screen pass, but CJ Smith read the play perfectly, intercepting the pass and taking it 40 yards for a touchdown. Jernigan was again sacked on the two-point conversion attempt, but North Jackson had trimmed the lead to just three points. Then South Pittsburg opened the flood gates. After the pick six, Wellington threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kelly. North Jackson went three and out on its next possession. Wellington threw a 50-yard touchdown to Jace Stone on the first play of the drive. North Jackson had a turnover on downs. Then Wellington connected with Mount again for a 15-yard score, giving the Pirates 20 unanswered points on the last 10:51 of the game.
The North Jackson offense struggled to move the ball after Jernigan’s long touchdown run on the first possession of the game, failing to sustain a drive longer than 36 yards.
“We just have to do a better job up front,” said Hollis. “Overall, I’m not disappointed with the competitiveness or the effort of this team. Just when it’s time to make plays, we’ve gotta step up in those situations. I’m pleased with the team. I’m pleased with their attitude. We’re just gonna go back to work.”
Jernigan led the North Jackson offense with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown on 20 carries. Holt added 73 rushing yards on 12 carries. Jernigan completed 8 of 17 pass attempts for 85 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Wellington threw for 414 yards, six touchdowns and an interception on 18-of-27 passing. Mount caught six balls for 169 yards and two scores. Kelly had 8 receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Starkey caught three passes for 106 yards and a score.
North Jackson travels to New Hope next week to resume region play.
