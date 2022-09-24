Linderman

North Jackson's Jonathan Linderman tries to bring down a South Pittsburg ball carrier during the teams' game Friday night in South Pittsburg, Tenn.

 Sentinel Photo | Brad Nevels

North Jackson cut South Pittsburg’s lead to three points early in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates scored 20 unanswered to hand North Jackson its second straight loss in the Border Battle. 

South Pittsburg scored on passing touchdowns of 34, 50 and 15 yards in the fourth quarter on its way to a final score of 42-19. 

