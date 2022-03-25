Pisgah and North Sand Mountain won the varsity girls and varsity boys division titles at the North Jackson Meet No. 3 at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson on Tuesday.
Pisgah posted a team score of 197 to take the top spot in the varsity girls division, with NSM finishing second (83 points), North Jackson finishing third (36) and Skyline finishing fourth (10).
Meanwhile, NSM won the varsity boys division with a team score of 170 while Pisgah was the runner-up (98.5), North Jackson finished third (65) and Skyline was fourth (62.5).
Skyline’s Aaron Peacock won a meet best three individual events, taking the top spot in the boys shot put, discus and javelin throw, while NSM’s Lane Gamble and Josue Luna were winners in one individual each event and two relay events.
Multi-event winners on the girls side were NSM’s Sara Mae Ellison and Kamryn Patterson and Pisgah’s Rhylee Bell and Neveah Evans.
Here are the complete North Jackson Meet No. 3 results:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Queen Houston, North Jackson (13.95)
2. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (14.33)
3. Madalyn Chambless, North Jackson (16.80)
200-meter dash
1. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (31.05)
400-meter dash
1. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (1:14)
2. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (1:19)
3. Laily Brown, Pisgah (1:29)
4. Jaci Haynes, Pisgah (1:31)
5. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah (1:35)
800-meter run
1. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (3:04)
2. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (3:09)
3. Destiny Lewis, Pisgah (3:16)
4. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (3:25)
5. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (3:26)
6. Laily Brown, Pisgah (3:28)
7. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah (3:42)
1600-meter run
1. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (6:35)
2. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (6:51)
3. Destiny Lewis, Pisgah (7:06)
4. Laily Brown, Pisgah (7:11)
5. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (7:14)
6. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (7:15)
High Jump
1. Alex Wright, Pisgah (3-09)
2. Jazlyn Pullen, Pisgah (3-08)
Long Jump
1. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (12-10.5)
2. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (12-04)
3. Laily Brown, Pisgah (11-10)
4. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (1108.50)
5. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (11-07)
6. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (10-00.75)
7. Destiny Lewis, Pisgah (10-00.50)
8. Madalyn Chambless, North Jackson (9-05)
9. Jaci Haynes, Pisgah (8-02.50)
Triple Jump
1. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (28-03.5)
2. Laily Brown, Pisgah (26-04.5)
3. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (26-01.5)
4. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (26-00)
Javelin Throw
1. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (88-0)
2. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (72-0)
3. Emily Lynn, NSM (49-0)
4. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (48-0)
5. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (39-0)
6. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (31-0)
7. Madison Russell, Skyline (29-0)
Discus Throw
1. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (75-0)
2. Emily Lynn, NSM (52-0)
3. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (50-0)
4. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (47-0)
5. Madison Russell, Skyline (39-0)
6. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah (33-0)
Shot Put
1. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (23-00)
2. Emily Lynn, NSM (19-05)
3. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (17-04)
4. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (17-00)
5. Madison Russell (12-00)
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. EJ Wilson, North Jackson (11.22)
2. Carson Ellison, NSM (12.30)
3. Josue Luna, NSM (12.36
4. Luke Turner, North Jackson (12.37
5. Alex Luna, NSM (12.41)
6. Kayden Alexander, North Jackson (12.93
7. Brody McClendon, Pisgah (12.95)
8. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (13.27)
9. Ashton Hastings, Pisgah (13.43)
10. Nathan Palmieri, Skyline (13.77)
11. Emir Becerra, Skyline (13.80)
12. Junior Meja, North Jackson (13.99)
13. Landon Shaver, Pisgah (14.78)
14. Braiden Ott, Pisgah (16.90)
200-meter dash
1. Lane Gamble, NSM (23.68)
2. Carson Ellison, NSM (26.18)
3. Luke Turner, North Jackson (26.50)
4. Kayden Alexander, North Jackson (27.61)
5. Nathan Palmieri, Skyline (28.25)
6. Junior Meja, North Jackson (33.75)
400-meter dash
1. Josue Luna, NSM (58.20)
2. Alex Luna, NSM (58.97)
3. Jonah Slay, NSM (59.92)
4. Ashton Hastings, Pisgah (1:08)
5. Brody McClendon, Pisgah (1:18)
6. Braiden Ott (1:30)
800-meter dash
1. Tristan Little, Pisgah (2:23)
2. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (2:25)
3. Josue Luna, NSM (2:43.12)
4. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (2:43.76)
5. Brody McClendon, Pisgah (3:08)
6. Braiden Ott, Pisgah (3:38)
1600-meter run
1. Tristan Little, Pisgah (5:16)
2. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (5:34)
3. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (5:53)
3200-meter run
1. Andres Pascual, North Jackson (13:28)
4x100-meter relay
1. NSM (48.75)
4x400-meter relay
1. NSM (4:09.98)
High Jump
1. Jonah Slay, NSM (5-04)
T2. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (4-08)
T2. Landon Shaver, Pisgah (4-08)
4. Emir Becerra, Skyline (4-02)
Long Jump
1. Kaleb Tait, NSM (17-01)
2. Blake Blevins, NSM (16-0)
3. Carson Ellison, NSM (15-10.50)
4. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (15-05)
5. Jake Smith, Pisgah (13-11.5)
6. Noah Holland, NSM (13-07.50)
7. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (13-05)
8. Nathan Palmieri, Skyline (11-10)
Triple Jump
1. Jake Smith, Pisgah (30-05)
Javelin Throw
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (119-0)
2. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (118-0)
3. Trae White, North Jackson (87-0)
4. Isaiah Yates, Skyline (83-0)
T5. Austin Atchley, Skyline (72-0)
T5. Tristan Little, Pisgah (72-0)
7. Emir Becerra, Skyline (68-0)
8. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (65-0)
9. Kane Moore, North Jackson (60-0)
10. Brody McClendon, Pisgah (57-0)
11. Braiden Ott, Pisgah (48-0)
Discus Throw
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (148-0)
T2. Lucas Steele, NSM (106-0)
T2. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (106-0)
4. Peyton King, North Jackson (95-0)
5. Levi Pettijohn, NSM (81-0)
6. Levi Hughes, North Jackson (78-0)
7. Isaiah Yates, Skyline (76-0)
8. Cruz Yates, NSM (74-0)
9. Kane Moore, North Jackson (67-0)
10. Emir Becerra, Skyline (64-0)
11. Vinnie Farmer, NSM (63-0)
12. Trae White, North Jackson (62-0)
13. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (61-0)
14. Austin Atchley, Skyline (54-0)
Shot Put
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (42-10)
2. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (38-08)
3. Gannon Jernigan, North Jackson (38-04)
4. Levi Pettijohn, NSM (37-02)
5. Lucan Steele, NSM (35-05)
6. Levi Hughes, North Jackson (34-0)
7. Blake Blevins, NSM (33-0)
8. Vinnie Farmer, NSM (30-01)
9. Colton Carpenter, North Jackson (29-05)
10. Cruz Yates, NSM (29-04)
11. Wil Sims, North Jackson (28-10)
12. Isaiah Yates, Skyline (27-06.50)
13. Eric Nevcherlian, NSM (26-11)
14. Trae White, North Jackson (26-08)
15. Kane Moore, North Jackson (25-09)
16. Layton Holder, North Jackson (23-08)
17. Austin Atchley, Skyline (23-03)
