The Scottsboro football team once again has a complete 10-game schedule for the 2023 regular season.
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell announced Thursday that the Wildcats have filled their Week 9 opening with a home game against Class 3A power Mars Hill Bible of Florence.
The game will be played Friday, Oct. 27 at Scottsboro’s Trammell Stadium.
Mars Hill Bible replaces Crossville on the Wildcats’ schedule. Crossville is not fielding a varsity football team this season.
“We told the kids (Thursday morning) and they were excited,” said Bell, whose team will play six homes during the regular season.
Bell said adding a 10th game and that game being another home game was a “win all around” for the program.
The game came together Wednesday night when Mars Hill Bible head coach Darrell Higgins called Bell after Mars Hill Bible’s Week 10 opponent, Linden, dropped off the schedule.
“He knew we were looking and called and we got it done,” Bell said. “It’s going to be a good ball game. They’ve got a great program. They’re well coached. We’re looking forward to it.”
It will be the first meeting between the teams.
Mars Hill Bible began playing football back in 2014. After winning just 10 games in their first four seasons, the Panthers went 14-1 and won the 2018 Class 1A state championship. After finishing as the 1A runner-up in 2019, Mars Hill Bible won the 2020 Class 2A state title before reaching the 2A semifinals in 2021. The Panthers moved up to Class 3A last season and were ranked No. 1 entering the playoffs before finishing 10-2 after suffering a second-round loss at Geraldine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.