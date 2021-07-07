Scottsboro anglers came up short in their bids to earn a spot at nationals.
The Basscats competed in the Bassmaster High School Series Lay Lake Open on June 26. The Top 10% of the field advanced to fish in the 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship tournament on Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tennessee.
Barclay Butler and Connor McLaughlin were Scottsboro’s top finishers, placing 33rd with five fish weighing 9 pounds, one ounce.
Landon Grider and Kolby Clark finished 73rd for Scottsboro with four fish weighing 6.05 pounds while Grant West and Cameron Thompson were 105th with four fish weighing 4.13 pounds.
In the juniors division, Trip Nelson and Will Harrington finished 34th with one fish weighing 12 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.