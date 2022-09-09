A barrage of big plays for Appalachian in the first quarter spoiled the Woodville football team’s chance to win its 2022 home opener.
The visiting Eagles needed just 12 plays to score 27-first quarter points, jumpstarting a 48-8 Class 1A Region 7 victory over the Panthers Thursday night at Frazier Field in Woodville.
The game, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved to Thursday due to the possibility of rain and storms in Friday’s forecast.
Woodville head coach Matt Sanders called the Panthers’ performance a step back after an improved effort the prior week in a competitive loss at defending region champion Cedar Bluff.
“Totally different team from what we saw at Cedar Bluff. We put up 270 yards on a team that’s defending region champs. So to go out here tonight and lay an egg, highly disappointed in that,” Sanders said.
Woodville (0-3, 0-2) managed only 21 total yards in the first half — Appalachian had 236 total yards on 17 plays while building a 33-0 halftime lead — and saw its lone first-half scoring threat snuffed out on an Appalachian goal-line stand midway through the second quarter.
Appalachian (2-2, 1-0) took a 13-0 midway in first quarter thanks to touchdown passes of 4 and 78 yards from Sean Curtis to Garrett Helms. Curtis ran 38 yards for the Eagles’ next score before finding Helms on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds left in the opening quarter. Braden Gilliand’s 30-yard touchdown was Appalachian’s lone score of the second quarter, and the Eagles added the fourth Curtis to Helms’ touchdown pass, a 33-yarder, to give them a 41-0 lead after three quarters.
Curtis was 8-of-9 passing for 171 yards and four touchdown passes while Helms caught five passes for 81 yards.
Sam Peek’s 1-yard touchdown run for Woodville made the score 41-6 with 11:17 remaining in the game. Ace Weaver tackled Appalachian’s Cole Patterson in the end zone for a safety for the Panthers with just over two minutes remaining. Appalachian capped the scoring with Chris Heekin’s 80-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds left.
Peek finished with 105 rushing yards on 31 carries for Woodville while also completing 7 of 16 passes for 52 yards. Peek also had a fumble recovery for the Panthers on defense.
