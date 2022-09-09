Peek

Sam Peek (1) gets by Appalachian defender Oliver Moody during the teams' Class 1A Region 7 matchup Thursday night at Woodville's Frazier Field.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

A barrage of big plays for Appalachian in the first quarter spoiled the Woodville football team’s chance to win its 2022 home opener.

The visiting Eagles needed just 12 plays to score 27-first quarter points, jumpstarting a 48-8 Class 1A Region 7 victory over the Panthers Thursday night at Frazier Field in Woodville.

