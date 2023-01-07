The Auburn track and field program is adding yet another former Scottsboro standout runner.
Hayden Judge, a 2021 SHS alum and a 2022 NCAA Division II national champion runner, is transferring to Auburn after running at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Judge joins an Auburn roster full of Scottsboro alums. The Auburn track and field program’s roster also features SHS alums Benson Atkins, Cooper Atkins, Reese Bell and Rex Green. Auburn also signed current SHS runner Evan Hill in November.
Judge was a six-year varsity runner for Scottsboro, finishing his career with multiple team and individual state championships. At Lee, Judge was part of a record-setting 2022 NCAA Division II national championship winning distance medley relay team.
Woodalls play in All-American Bowl — Former North Jackson and University of Cumberland football players Tanner Woodall and Travis Woodall played in the 2022 D-II/D-III All-American Bowl at the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings’ home stadium on Dec. 30.
The twin brothers played for the Stars team, which fell to Stripes 20-11.
According to unofficial stats, Travis Woodall had 11 tackles, including one quarterback sack, one quarterback hurry, an interception and a forced fumble that his brother recovered. Travis Woodall finished with nine tackles, two sacks and one quarterback hurry to go with his fumble recovery.
The Woodalls were all-region selections for North Jackson in 2018 after helping the Chiefs go 11-1 and win a region title.
Sullivan sets NSM rebounding record, tops 1,000-point milestone — Chandler Sullivan is now the North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball program’s all-time leading rebounder. The senior broke the previous NSM career rebounding record held by AJ Buckner (927) during NSM’s Dec. 10 win over Dade County (Ga.).
Sullivan recorded his 1,000th career rebound in NSM’s win over Gulf Shores on Dec. 28. He also passed the 1,000 career-point mark in a Dec. 9 win over Pisgah.
