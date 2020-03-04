Scottsboro was one of four teams to compete in the Scottsboro Junior Varsity Meet No. 1 on Tuesday at Trammell Stadium.
Scottsboro finished second (79 points) behind winner Huntsville (83) and third-place Sparkman (53) in the girls division. Huntsville (97), Sparkman (63) and Scottsboro (47) were the top-three finishers in the boys division:
Here are the results for Scottsboro athletes in the meet:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
14. Karlie Hancock (15.25)
15. Blaire Butler (15.26)
16. Ella Rose Hancock (15.30)
18. Bentley Allen (15.44)
21. Chloe Lamonica (17.32)
22. Emma Carlson (17.38)
200-meter dash
4. Caroline Sanders (28.06)
16. Blair Butler (31.90)
18. Karlie Hancock (32.15)
20. Ella Rose Hancock (33.02)
21. Bentley Allen (33.89)
24. Chloe Lamonica (26.05)
25. Elizabeth Sells (36.56)
26. Emma Carlson (37.82)
400-meter dash
2. Smith Bradford (1:08.71)
3. Cambree Bradford (1:09.73)
6. Bentley Allen (1:15.98)
11. Emma Carlson (1:21.32)
12. Chloe Lamonica (1:23.75)
800-meter run
2. Ally Campbell (2:41.40)
3. Cambree Bradford (2:42.35)
4. Mabry Bonsall (2:43.91)
6. Allison Johnson (2:48.16)
7. Smith Bradford (2:48.65)
9. Gracy Coley (2:52.99)
13. Lauren Judge (2:56.18)
16. Shelton Linville (2:58.68)
24. Mary Claire Paulson (4:03.72)
1600-meter run
2. Ally Campbell (5:45.36)
4. Mabry Bonsall (5:57.88)
7. Gracy Coley (6:13.15)
12. Lauren Judge (6:25.33)
15. Shelton Linville (6:38.84)
21. Mary Claire Paulson (8:44.96)
4x400-meter relay
2. Scottsboro ‘A’ (4:46.57)
3. Scottsboro ‘B’ (5:12.46)
Long jump
1. Caroline Sanders (14-10)
2. Ella Rose Hancock (13-06)
3. Elizabeth Sells (13-00)
6. Karlie Hancock (11-05)
7. Blair Butler (11-04)
8. Mary Claire Paulson (6-02)
Shot put
1. Maggie Whitaker (26-00)
4. Annaliese Blanton (20-03.75)
BOYS
100-meter dash
10. Cameron Thompson (13.06)
11. Deon Walker (13.12)
12. Grant West (13.21)
13. Luke Terrell (13.27)
22. JoJo Mashburn (14.89)
23. Dakota Colburn (15:37)
25. Arlen Parr (15.66)
26. Cam Black (15.85)
200-meter dash
16. Grant West (27.14)
19. Kyle Wright (28.03)
20. Zack Arthur (28.25)
26. Dakota Colburn (32.14)
27. Arlen Parr (32.19)
28. Cam Black (33.60)
400-meter dash
10. Eli Whitmire (1:01.10)
22. Dakota Colburn (1:21.42)
800-meter dash
3. Stephen Jones (2:17.94)
4. Hamilton Richardson (2:18.53)
5. Johny Felix (2:19.52)
6. River Green (2:21.40)
8. Josh Hill (2:24.16)
12. Cameron Estes (2:25.87)
13. Wilson Hill (2:25.90)
14. Mcgee Kilgore (2:26.15)
16. Alex Avenel (2:27.53)
19. Ben Davis (2:35.25)
30. Brady Strickland (2:57.60)
1600-meter run
1. Stephen Jones (5:02.29)
2. Hamilton Richardson (5:09.21)
4. Wilson Hill (5:13.08)
8. Josh Hill (5:17.10)
10. Johny Felix (5:19.22)
12. Alex Avenel (5:22.11)
13. River Green (5:23.99)
15. Mcgee Kilgore (5:30.93)
17. Joe Black (5:39.38)
19. Cameron Estes (5:47.29)
22. Ben Davis (5:51.57)
30. Brady Strickland (6:22.57)
4x400-meter relay
3. Scottsboro ‘A’ (4:13.19)
4. Scottsboro ‘B’ (4:19.00)
5. Scottsboro ‘C’ (4:29.82)
High jump
1. Devon Walker (5-06)
2. Tyson Sexton (5-02)
3. Luke Terrell (J5-02)
5. Cameron Thompson (J5-02)
6. Kyle Wright (5-00)
9. Jake Jones (4-06)
Long jump
2. Grant West (18-08)
4. Luke Terrell (17-09)
6. Devon Walker (16-11)
7. Cameron Thompson (16-05)
8. Kyle Wright (16-04)
11. Jake Jones (14-06)
14. Eli Whitmire (13-09)
18. Cam Black (12-02)
19. JoJo Mashburn (12-00)
Shot put
3. Ben Kirby (36-10)
5. Steven Davis (35-09.75)
6. Hudson Tubbs (35-04.75)
11. Bradyn Williams (28-03.50)
13. Christopher Brown (26-06.00)
14. Trevor Fowler (25-06.00)
15. Drake Talley (24-03.75)
18. Chase Brown (23-05.50)
19. Bradyn Orgill (19-10.50)
20. Bryce Orgill (19-03.50)
21. John Hollis Myers (16-10)
