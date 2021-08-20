The Pisgah varsity girls and boys cross country teams started their seasons with a pair of top-five finishes during the White Plains Twilight 5K Meet Thursday night.
The Pisgah boys finished third in the Varsity Boys Small School Division with 77 points. Pleasant Valley (31) won the title while Holly Pond (57) was second.
Tristan Little led the Pisgah effort, finishing third with a time of 19:32.28. Mason Overdear finished 13th (20:38.28) for the Eagles while Bob Johnson was 18th (21:10.21), Brodie Overdear 24th (22:11.38) and Koen Smith 26th (22:15.51) to round out the Eagles’ top-five scoring runners.
Also for the Eagles, Brodie Ferguson finished 29th (22:35.73) while Emmanuel Elizondo was 30th (22:36.00), Ethan Smith 38th (24:26.61), Jake Smith 41st (24:38.90), Bryant Overdear 46th (25:31.92), Landon Shavers 59th (29:26.19) and Alex Elizondo 63rd (31:55.83).
Meanwhile, Pisgah finished fourth in the Varsity Girls Small School Division with a team score of 76. Glencoe was finished first (40) while Pleasant Valley was second (52) and Holly Pond third (69).
Rhylee Bell finished seventh (25:30.88) and Nevaeh Evans was eighth (25:32.78) for the Eagles while rounding out Pisgah’s top-five scoring runners were Kayana Stewart 13th (26:21.87), Emma Sisk 25th (28:09.40) and Kimberly Miller 33rd (28:51.13).
Also for Pisgah, Jazimine Wilson finished 38th (30:03.44) while Laily Brown was 42nd (31:36.96), Kenyde Givins 48th (32:34.42), Annalisse Barnhill 50th (35:36.61), Addyson Barnett 51st (36:13.18) and Piper Wilson 52nd (36:15.95).
