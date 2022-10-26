The Scottsboro football team closes the regular season with a playoff-type test.
The Wildcats hit the road for a matchup with Class 6A Decatur at historic Ogle Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.
The game is a trip down memory lane for many former Scottsboro players and longtime fans. Scottsboro and Decatur were frequent foes throughout the 1970s and 1980s before seeing their last meeting take place in 1991.
It is the 27th meeting all-time meeting in a series Decatur leads 18-8. Three of those games took play in the postseason, and Scottsboro is 2-1 against the Red Raiders in playoff games. The teams played twice in 1989 with Decatur winning 20-17 in overtime during the regular season before Scottsboro edged the Red Raiders 34-31 in triple overtime in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell said he has heard from several former Wildcats who were excited to see that matchup back on the schedule.
“I’m glad to rekindle the rivalry a little bit,” Bell said.
Memories won't be the only thing Scottsboro will get out of Friday's contest.
Bell said the Red Raiders will provide the kind of challenge that will benefit Scottsboro as it readies for the Class 5A playoffs.
“We really scheduled this for this purpose,” said Bell, whose team will host Brewer in the first round next week. “I think (Decatur is) the best team we’ve played this year. This is one of their better teams they’ve had lately. They’ve got 10 senior starters on defense, seven on offense. Got a lot of speed and size up front.”
Despite having lost two of their last three games to state-ranked foes Hartselle and Muscle Shoals, the Red Raiders are enjoying their best season in six years. Decatur (7-2) is headed the playoffs as the No. 3-seed in Class 6A Region 8, a rugged league that includes the likes of Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Athens and Cullman.
“(Decatur is) going to be a good challenge for us. We’ve really got to play well across all three phases. Defensively we’ve got to start fast and not get down when these guys make plays, because they’re going to make some plays. Offensively, we’ve got to control the football, get first downs and convert in the red zone.”
Scottsboro brings a four-game winning streak into the contest. Still, the Wildcats have been slow starters the past three weeks. Bell said that’s a trend Scottsboro must break heading into Friday’s matchup and beyond.
“You want to be playing your best ball in November,” he said. “We’ve seen progression, seen a lot of improvement, but we haven’t had that crispness that we want really since the Guntersville game. We’ve got to come out of the gates faster this week and especially (in the playoffs).”
