The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team opened its 2021 season on a victorious note.
The Wildcats shot a 165, easily defeating host Madison County, which shot a 211, during a nine-hole match at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Hampton Cove course in Huntsville on Thursday.
Scottsboro’s Matt Croft shot a 1-over par 37 to earn low medalist honors for the match. Also for the Wildcats, John Bone shot a 6-over par 42 while Drake Hogland and Buckner Anderson both shot 7-over 43.
Softball
Fort Payne 8, North Jackson 1 — At Fort Payne, North Jackson managed just hits while dropping their season-opening to the Wildcats on Tuesday.
The Chiefs scored their lone run on Arielle Haynes’ solo home run in the second inning. Chloe Chisenall singled for North Jackson and Makenna Jones drew a walk.
Meanwhile, Fort Payne (5-0) got one run in the first, three in the second, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The Wildcats got home runs from Taylor Camp and Graiden Hass.
Sparkman 3, North Jackson 0 — At Harvest, the Chiefs managed six hits but couldn’t push across any runs during a loss to Class 7A power Sparkman on Wednesday.
Arielle Haynes finished 2-for-3 with two doubles for North Jackson, which also got one hit each from Chloe Chisenall, Bailey Abernathy, Peyton Hill and Avery Wynn.
Haynes recorded two strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Tennis
Girls: Buckhorn 6, Scottsboro 3 — At New Market, visiting Scottsboro fell to its Class 6A Section 8 foe on Tuesday.
Buckhorn won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches.
Ashton Baker picked up a 6-4 win for Scottsboro at No. 2 singles while Lyndsay Hall won 6-0 at No. 6 singles. Hall and Chloe Holder teamed up for a 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles.
Boys: Buckhorn 8, Scottsboro 1 — At New Market, the Wildcats dropped a Class 6A Section 8 match to Buckhorn on Tuesday.
Camp Metz won 7-5 at No. 1 singles for Scottsboro’s lone match victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.