The Scottsboro wrestling team had two individual champions and seven top-five weight-class finishers on the way to strong showing in the 2023 Grissom Invitational in Huntsville on Saturday.

Class 5A No. 1-ranked Scottsboro finished third in the team standings with 366.5 points, placing behind Class 7A schools Hoover (500.5) and Bob Jones (422) and in front of 6A Homewood (349.4) and 7A Grissom (321). There were 17 teams in the event.

