The Scottsboro wrestling team had two individual champions and seven top-five weight-class finishers on the way to strong showing in the 2023 Grissom Invitational in Huntsville on Saturday.
Class 5A No. 1-ranked Scottsboro finished third in the team standings with 366.5 points, placing behind Class 7A schools Hoover (500.5) and Bob Jones (422) and in front of 6A Homewood (349.4) and 7A Grissom (321). There were 17 teams in the event.
Stone Staton and Ansel Goggans claimed individual weight class titles for Scottsboro. Staton (37-1) won the 115-pound weight class championship after going 4-0 in the event with one win via pin and three by a major decision, including a 13-0 win in the 115-pound final. Goggans (38-2) also went 4-0 on the way to winning the 162-pound weight class title, poising two wins via pin, one by decision and a major decision victory in the 162 final.
Josh Draskovic (35-7) and Porter Mitchem (32-6) both posted third-place finishes in the 147- and 184-pound weight class respectively after going 4-1 in their weight classes while Aiden Goggans (39-5) and Cole Synder (27-16) both went 3-2 and posted fourth-place finishes in the 122- and 154-pound weight classes.
Matthew Dupree (26-15) went 4-1 and finished fifth in the 134-pound weight class and Tyson Stewart (17-10) went 3-2 and finished sixth at 134 while Colton Durham (29-10) finished sixth 172 after going 4-2, Drake Talley (10-9) finished sixth at 222 after going 1-3 and Nathaniel Beard finished sixth at 287 after going 2-2.
Also for Scottsboro, Thomas Rackler went 4-1 and finished seventh at 140, JJ Ake went 3-2 and finished seventh at 147, Jacob Anderson went 3-2 and finished eighth at 184 and Jacob Chanthavong went 2-2 and finished 10th at 140.
