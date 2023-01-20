The Scottsboro wrestling team took care of business against a Class 7A opponent.
Scottsboro wrestlers won the last five matches to propel the Wildcats to a 49-21 win at Grissom Thursday night in Huntsville.
Scottsboro won 10 of the dual’s 14 matches overall.
Cole Synder in the 120-pound weight class, Tyson Stewart at 126, Matthew Dupree at 132 and Nate Warren at 195 all posted wins via pin for Scottsboro.
Ansel Goggans posted a 9-1 major decision in the 160-pound weight class match while Stone Staton won a 7-0 decision at 113, Thomas Rackler won a 5-0 decision at 138 and Colton Durham won a 5-3 decision at 170. Kaden Hass at 106 and Porter Mitchem at 182 received forfeit victories.
