The North Sand Mountain football team’s bus driver this week might have to break out Google Maps for directions.
Thanks to several scheduling quirks, NSM makes its first trip to Trenton, Georgia to play state-line rival Dade County in five years despite the teams having played the Wolverines three times at home since then.
“It’s crazy how that’s worked,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby.
NSM last made the trip to Trenton to play on the Wolverines’ home field in 2018. The Bison hosted games with Dade in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The 2020 matchup was supposed to be at Dade County, but they were forced to cancel that game because Georgia backed up the start of its 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Like it did in 2018, NSM will try to comeback from Georgia with a victory when the teams collide Friday night Magic Morgan Stadium in Trenton.
It’s the 18th meeting in a series Dade County leads 11-6. Dade County has won the last two meetings after NSM won three straight in the series.
Dade County (0-2) is off to a slow start in 2023, dropping its season opener at Athens (Georgia) Academy 42-7 on Aug. 18 before losing 10-6 at Marion County (Tennessee).
Kirby said the Dade County’s record isn’t an indicator of what type of team it has.
“It’ll be a good challenge for us,” Kirby said. “They’re play a physical brand of football. We’ve got to match their physicality and play winning football.”
Senior Landon Williams leads the Wolverines in rushing through two games with 217 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries while junior quarterback Bryson Shrader, in his first season as the starter, is 21-of-38 passing for 210 yards and one touchdown with nine of his completions going to senior Caleb Massey for 103 yards and one score.
Dade County’s coaching staff includes former NSM, North Jackson and Pisgah head coach Shawn Peek and former North Jackson assistant Dustin White, who was a player at North Jackson when Kirby was an assistant coach on Peek’s North Jackson staff.
Meanwhile. NSM (1-0) opened its season with a 15-0 win at Valley Head. The Bison defense stepped up in a big way, posting its first shutout since defeating Southeastern 19-0 in the opening round of the 2020 Class 2A playoffs. The game was scoreless until the fourth quarter, but the NSM offense found the end zone twice on key drives as NSM won its first season opener since the 2020 campaign.
Kirby was pleased with the improvements NSM made between its jamboree vs. North Jackson and Sylvania and the season opener with Valley Head. He said that trend must continue this week against Dade County.
“It was a good win for us. We showed glimpses of improvement and we’ve just got to continue to show more,” Kirby said.
With approximately 12 miles separating the schools and communities, families are represented on both sides and many people from the communities work, shop, dine and/or attend church together. “It’s a big thing up this way now,” Kirby said. “The boys have to live the repercussions of this game for the rest of their lives.”
