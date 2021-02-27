The Scottsboro varsity girls soccer team got a near-record performance from Nevada Champion and solid contributions from numerous players in other aspects of the game to notch an impressive win.
The Wildcats went on the road and handed Brewer a 6-1 setback Thursday night in Florette.
“Probably the best overall game we’ve played,” said Scottsboro head coach Patrick Laney. “We moved the ball so well. We played so well. Thorough domination.”
Champion scored two of her four goals in the first half, and Makenna Howes drilled a penalty kick home for her first career goal as Scottsboro built a 3-1 halftime lead.
Champion added two more goals in the second half — she was one goal shy of tying Halie Allen’s single-game school record of five — for Scottsboro (3-5) while Maddie West scored one.
Boaz 3, Scottsboro 2 — At Scottsboro, Boaz rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to edge the Wildcats at the Bynum Soccer Complex Tuesday night.
Scottsboro got first half-goals from Maddie West and Nevada Champion.
Boys
Brewer 4, Scottsboro 2 — At Florette, the Wildcats led 2-1 at halftime, but the Patriots scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to notch the win Thursday night.
Marcos Francisco scored off an assist from Alex Joose for Scottsboro’s first goal while Rene Miguel had the Wildcats’ second goal.
Sparkman 10, Scottsboro 0 — At Harvest, the Wildcats fell Wednesday night to Sparkman, which is ranked 14th in the latest Alabama High School Coaches’ Class 7A soccer poll.
Boaz 6, Scottsboro 1 — At Scottsboro, visiting No. 6-ranked Boaz scored five unanswered goals to secure the victory at the Bynum Soccer Complex Tuesday night.
Johnny Felix’s goal tied the game at 1-all for Scottsboro before the Pirates took control.
