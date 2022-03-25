The Pisgah softball team had their bats working during a win over a fellow ranked team.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles got a pair of home runs from freshman Madeline Flammia on the way to a 10-9 win at 6A No. 9 Fort Payne Tuesday night.
Flammia finished 3-for-4 with two homers, one of which was a grand slam, and six RBIs for Pisgah. Karlee Holcomb went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Claudia Barron and Briley Worley had one hit and one RBI each and Campbell Barron had one hit. Piper Anderson recorded six strikeouts to get the win in the circle.
Emily Ellis, AJ Kramer, Caitlin Snyder and Lydia Crane had two RBIs each for Fort Payne (14-2).
Thursday
Scottsboro 7, Madison County 6 — At Gurley, Anna Stuart Dawson drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning to give visiting Class 6A No. 8-ranked Scottsboro an extra-inning win over 4A No. 9 Madison County.
Scottsboro (7-4-1) built a 4-0 before the Tigers moved in front thanks to a five-run fourth inning. The Wildcats trailed 6-5 entering the top of the seventh inning, but Olivia Tubbs led off the inning with a game-tying home run. Scottsboro then grabbed the lead in the eighth inning when Haylen Miles walked to start the inning and ultimately scored on Dawson’s RBI single. Dawson, who had 10 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings, pitched around a one-out walk in the bottom of the eighth to seal the Scottsboro victory.
Lexie Bennett finished 3-for-4 with two triples and an RBI and Tubbs and Audrey Holland both were 2-for-4 with an RBI while Ella Lee hit a three-run home run and Austin McNeece had a double.
Plainview 3, Skyline 0 — At Rainsville, last season’s Class 1A runner-up Skyline has its five game-winning streak snapped by reigning 3A state champion Plainview.
Class 1A No. 3-ranked Skyline (5-3) had three hits, a pair of singles by Jayla Ross and a double by Audra Bellomy.
Class 3A No. 2 Plainview (9-0) had seven hits, including three from Mia Tidmore. The Bears scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning on Hannah Regula’s two-run single and Lily Boswell’s solo home run in the sixth. Plainview pitcher Tessa Word recorded 12 strikeouts in a complete-game effort in the pitching circle.
