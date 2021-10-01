The Pisgah volleyball team secured a sweep of a Jackson County rival on Tuesday.
The Eagles swept a best-of-three match with Scottsboro during a tri-match at PHS.
Pisgah (6-11) won 25-14, 25-23 for its second win against the Wildcats this season.
Molly Heard recorded 18 kills and one ace for the Eagles, who got one kill each from Kaitlyn Stephens, Karlee Holcomb and Kat Patton. Stephens also had one block, Clauda Barron had two aces and Madeline Flammia had seven digs.
Pisgah also fell 25-13, 25-14 to Class 3A No. 7-ranked Fyffe (21-9).
Heard closed with six kills, three blocks and one dig while Barron had two kills. Jaley Keller added one ace, one block and two digs for Pisgah while Flammia had one ace and three digs and Holcomb had one kill, one block and one dig.
Woodville wins two — The Woodville Panthers notched a pair of wins while falling to a state-ranked area foe this week.
Woodville (9-3) edged Oakwood Adventist 3-2 in a Class 1A Area 15 match on Monday. The Panthers then defeated Valley Head 3-0 on Tuesday before falling 3-0 in area play to No. 7-ranked Lindsay Lane (19-10) on Thursday.
