Following an injury in the opening game of his 2021 season, Christian Herberholz decided to “restart his baseball career.”
Herberholz left Tennessee Tech after two seasons, one of which did not count against his eligibility because it was the COVID shortened 2020 season, and played the 2022 campaign at Southern Union Community College in Wadley.
The result was a stellar season and an opportunity to play in the college baseball’s top conference, as Herberholz has committed to continue his collegiate baseball career at Auburn. He will be a redshirt sophomore this coming season.
“It’s the best baseball conference in the country, so that’s really exciting,” Herberholz said of the SEC. “It’ll be a big challenge, but I’m capable of being successful if I keep on working hard. There are a lot of great environments you get to play in (in the SEC). It’s going to be really fun.”
Herberholz, a 2019 Scottsboro High School graduate and former standout pitcher and outfielder for the Wildcats, has a five-pitch repertoire featuring a slider, change-up and splitter to go with both a two- and four-seam fastball. His fastball is consistently clocked in the 91-94 MPH range. He led the Alabama Community College Conference in ERA (2.40) this past spring while posting a 4-0 record in seven starts and three relief appearances. He totaled 55 strikeouts and allowed just 11 walks, 41 hits and 15 earned runs in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
Auburn, which advanced to the College Baseball World Series this past season, watched Herberholz pitch a number of times this past spring.
“When (Auburn) offered,” Herberholz said, “I knew that was the place I should go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.