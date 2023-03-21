North Jackson JV

North Jackson won the 2023 Jackson County Junior Varsity Softball Tournament on Saturday at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon. Pictured kneeling (left to right): Kinsey Case, Peyton Malley, Millie Grider, Addie Reed, Kinley Burton and Makenna Buzzbee. Standing: Darcy McClendon, Carley Nunley, Tionna Eldridge, Allie Benson, Brylee Seale, Allie Ferguson and Haley Eldridge.

 Special Photo

Top-seeded North Jackson defeated fourth-seeded North Sand Mountain 8-7 to win the 2023 Jackson County Junior Varsity Tournament championship Saturday night in Higdon.

It was North Jackson’s second win over NSM in the tournament, having defeated the Bison 6-2 in the opening round earlier on Saturday. The Chiefs then defeated second-seeded Skyline 7-5 to reach the championship game, where NSM came out of the elimination bracket to make the title game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.