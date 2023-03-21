Top-seeded North Jackson defeated fourth-seeded North Sand Mountain 8-7 to win the 2023 Jackson County Junior Varsity Tournament championship Saturday night in Higdon.
It was North Jackson’s second win over NSM in the tournament, having defeated the Bison 6-2 in the opening round earlier on Saturday. The Chiefs then defeated second-seeded Skyline 7-5 to reach the championship game, where NSM came out of the elimination bracket to make the title game.
In the finals, Peyton Malley went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored for North Jackson while Carley Nunley had an RBI double, Allie Ferguson had one hit, two walks and two runs scored, Kinley Burton singled and Allie Benson walked twice.
Millie Grider and Benson combined for four strikeouts in five innings pitched for the Chiefs.
Kat Patton went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for NSM while Lily Blevins was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.