Holt

Diego Holt and North Jackson travel to Huntsville to take on Westminster Christian in their Class 4A Region 7 opener Friday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Brad Nevels

The North Jackson football team opened the season with a hard-fought 27-18 loss to archival Scottsboro last week.

But tough loss aside, head coach Joe Hollis said the Chiefs won’t linger on the setback with Class 4A Region 7 play kicking off this week.

