The North Jackson football team opened the season with a hard-fought 27-18 loss to archival Scottsboro last week.
But tough loss aside, head coach Joe Hollis said the Chiefs won’t linger on the setback with Class 4A Region 7 play kicking off this week.
“We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves about it,” he said. “My kids gave me everything they had. Extremely proud of them. Now we’ve got to move on to the next mission.”
That mission is going 1-0 to start region play, which starts for North Jackson (0-1) with a trip to Huntsville to take on Westminster Christian Friday night at 7.
It’s the seventh meeting between the teams in a series North Jackson leads 5-1. The teams have been region foes for seven of the last nine seasons, and the Chiefs have won the last two meetings, including a 36-22 victory a year ago.
Westminster Christian (1-0) did not play last week after starting the season with a 44-23 win over Class 6A Lee in Week 0. The Wildcats scored 22 unanswered points to end the game after trailing 23-22 late in the third quarter.
Westminster Christian is lead by junior quarterback Brandon Musch, who is entering his third season as the Wildcats’ starter. He accounted for 327 total yards (186 passing and 151 rushing) and six touchdowns in Westminster Christian’s win over Lee.
“It seems like he’s been their starter for a decade,” Hollis said. “He’s a very seasoned guy. He can throw it around but he can pull it down and run. We have to play a complete defensive game against them. I think our kids are up to the challenge.”
North Jackson also showed off a balanced offensive attack against Scottsboro, rushing for 164 yards and passing for another 142. Junior quarterback Nick Jernigan completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for two touchdowns in his first start, completing passes for four different receiver. North Jackson also had four different players gain yardage on the ground, led by Diego Holt’s 119 yards on seven carries.
“We’ve got to be a two-dimensional offense because defenses we play are too good not to be,” Hollis said. “I think this offense can be explosive. We had four guys catch passes, several guys involved in the run game. (Jernigan) did a really good job of making good decisions and distributing the ball where it needed to go. We’ve got to share the load.”
