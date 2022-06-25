The Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2022.
The JCSHOF elected an 11-member class and released the class on social media Wednesday night.
Members of the JCSHOF Class of 2021 are Didi Barron, Billy Beavers, Donald Cotton, Dwight Griffith, Andrew Hodges, Jerry Kirkland, Beth McNutt, Nita Tolliver, Dr. Tommy Turner and Mike Williamson and Contributor Inductee Robbie Copenhaver.
“The Hall of Fame is looking forward to inducting these new members and is excited for their election,” said Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors President Greg Bell. “With this class induction, we will be at 99 members of the Hall of Fame.”
The JCSHOF has inducted a class each year since its inception in 2014, excluding 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JCSHOF Class of 2022 Induction Banquet will be held on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Scottsboro-Goose Pond Colony Civic Center. Ticket information will be released soon.
“It is a special event for Jackson County,” Bell said.
This year’s induction class was announced two months sooner than normally to allow for more preparation time for the banquet. Bell expects future classes to be announced in June going forward.
Here are the inductees bios for the JCSHOF Class of 2022:
Didi Barron — A 1990 graduate of Section High School and 2000 graduate of the University of Alabama. She was All-County at Dutton Jr. High 1984-86 and All-County at Section all four years of her varsity career, 1987-1990, All-Sand Mountain selection three years, All-Area selection three years and Birmingham Post-Herald All-State for three years. She scored more than 1,500 points and had 900 rebounds during varsity career and Averaged 24 points and 14 rebounds per game during her senior season. She participated in the USA Games in China in 1990. She was Section High School Valedictorian and served two terms on the Section City Council.
Billy Beavers — A 1974 graduate of Pisgah High School and 1978 graduate of Athens State College. Additional degrees from Alabama A&M (1990, 1992). Played football, basketball and baseball from 1971-1974 earning All-Sand Mountain tourney honors, All-County and 3A First team All-State in 1973 and 1974. Earned a basketball scholarship to Athens State College and played there from 1975-1977. Teacher/Coach at Skyline 1978-82, Section High School 1983-86 (head basketball, assistant football, head softball). Assistant Principal Section High 1986-92, Principal/AD at Section 1997-2005 and Central Office Supervisor (Attendance/Safety) 2005-2016 before retiring.
Donald Cotton — A 1963 graduate of Scottsboro High School and a 1967 graduate of Samford. Also attended Snead State and Jacksonville State. Played basketball for Q.K. Carter from 1961-1963 and received All-State, All-Tri-State and All-Region honors. Led the 1963 Wildcats in scoring based on available newspaper reports of games for that season, an average of 20 points per game. Career high in points came against Arab in the 1962-63 season opener, scoring 31 for the Wildcats. Received scholarship offers from Athens College, Chattanooga, Tennessee Wesleyan and Snead . Was a two-year starter for Snead suffering a knee injury that required two surgeries at the end of his sophomore season. Received an offer from Jacksonville State in 1965 and Samford in 1966. Was forced to quit playing due to continued knee injuries. Served as a football and basketball official with the Northeast Alabama Association from 1971-1973 and as a basketball-only official from 1981-1983. Was chaplain of the Asbury High School basketball team from 2004-2010. Served as a Baptist preacher for over 50 years and was a member of the Southern Baptist Executive Committee in Nashville.
Dwight Griffith — A 1975 graduate of Pisgah High School and 1978 graduate of Jacksonville State University. Earned a Masters in biology from JSU in 1988. Head baseball coach at Fort Payne in 1981 with team winning DeKalb County championship. Assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach at Pisgah 1981-82 and 1982-83 with team winning state title both years. Served as Jr. High football and girls basketball coach winning multiple county championships in both sports. Was head baseball coach at Pisgah 1989-2004 earning 15 playoff appearances, 12 area championships, 2004 state semi-final run. Had 8 players to sign college scholarships and was instrumental in making major improvements to the Pisgah baseball field which was later named Griffith-Talley Field. Varsity record of 269-112. Served as assistant softball coach from 2005-2011 in which program won three state titles and finished as runner-up two times. Is a deacon/Sunday school director at Pisgah Baptist Church.
Andrew Hodges — A 2000 graduate of Scottsboro High School and a 2005 graduate of UAH. Attended both the University of South Alabama and the University of Kentucky to earn his medical degrees. During his tenure as a member of the Scottsboro Track program, he led the Cross-Country program to two state championships, won four individual state championships and ran on two state championship relay teams. For the 1998-99 school year (season), Class 5A state champions for Cross-Country and individual honors for 5A state champion/Cross-Country, 3200 meter champion/Indoor Track, 1600 meter champion/Indoor Track, 3200 meter champion/Outdoor Track, 1600 meter runner-up/Outdoor Track and 4x800 champion for Indoor Track (State Record), 4x800 runner-up for Outdoor track. For the 1999-2000 school year (season), 4A-5A state champions/Cross Country, 3200 meter runner-up/Indoor track, 1600 meter third place/Indoor track, fourth in state/Cross Country (participated injured), 4x800 relay champions/Indoor track (State Record). Received both academic and athletic scholarships to UAH where he ran track for four years, establishing himself as the team’s top runner and the fastest runner to ever wear a UAH uniform (2003 press release). That release noted that Hodges was the current (2003) record holder for the 8K and 10K. In addition to many academic honors at UAH, he was MVP of their Cross Country/Track program for 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and was All-Gulf-South-Conference first team for 2000 and second team for 2001.
Jerry Kirkland — A graduate of DAR High School in 1970 and attended Northeast Junior College and University of Montevallo where he graduated in 1977. As a player at DAR, made all-county varsity in 1969 and 1970, named all area in 1969 and 1970 and was named team MVP for the 1969 and 1970 squads. Attend Northeast Junior College on scholarship and played for the Mustangs from 1970-1972. Early coaching stops include Chavala High School (Russell County High School) from 1977-78 as assistant boys’ basketball and football coach; Head basketball coach at Elba High School 1979-1981 and was also assistant football coach; Head boys basketball coach at Section High School 1979-1983 and also served as assistant football coach. At Scottsboro High School from 1983-2012 served as assistant baseball coach 1983-91, assistant boys basketball coach 1983-91, head boys basketball coach 1991-97, head girls basketball coach 2002-11, head boys basketball coach 2011-12. Served as head boys basketball coach at DAR from 2013-2016. Boys coaching highlights include number one state ranking while at Scottsboro, two area championships, 3 area runners-up, three regional finals and eight collegiate scholarship signees at all divisions. Girls coaching highlights include school record for most wins, three area championships, three regional finals and seven collegiate scholarship signees at all divisions. Total varsity boys wins 317, varsity girls win 139 for total varsity wins of 456.
Beth McNutt — A 1971 graduate of Scottsboro High School and 1975 graduate of Jacksonville State University. Received her Masters from UAB in 1978. Coached girls track and field and basketball at Scottsboro High School from 1975-1979. Began the girls’ basketball program at Scottsboro and took team to the first-ever girls state tournament in the programs third year. Taught English and P.E. in the Scottsboro school system from 1975-2006. She passed away in 2018.
Nita Craft Tolliver — A 1992 graduate of Scottsboro High School and a 1994 graduate of Northeast Alabama Community College. Played basketball for Coach Robin Kirkland for the seasons of 1989, 1990 and 1991. She did not play during her senior season of 1992. During the three-year span in which she played varsity, she scored 1,417 points which is second all-time for a career in Scottsboro girls basketball history. Had she been able to play her senior season, she most likely would be the all-time Lady Wildcat career scorer (she is 184 points behind Hall of Famer Melissa Thomas). Tolliver holds Scottsboro records for most points in a single game with 44, most points in a single half with 26, most points in a single season with 613 and most free throws attempted and made in a game. Rebounding statistics are not available for the time in which she played but it is estimated that she would be among Scottsboro’s leaders if not record holders. Tolliver posted 11 games of 30-plus points and is the only Lady Wildcat to score 40-plus in a game, doing this twice in the 1991 season. In addition to holding the single-season record for most points, she is also third on that list, scoring 515 points in the 1990 season. Tolliver had 60 double-digit scoring games in her career, tied for fifth on the Scottsboro list. Following graduation from college, Tolliver began a teaching and coaching career in the Scottsboro city system that she continues as of today. In 2020, she ran a successful campaign for Scottsboro City Council, becoming the first African-American female to serve on the council. She is very active in church, school and community events.
Dr. Tommy Turner — A 1970 graduate of Pisgah High School with additional degrees from North Florida Junior College, Samford University, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and the University of Alabama. Played football and basketball at Pisgah High. Football career covered the seasons of 1967, 1968 and 1969. Was the back-up QB on the 1967 team that made Pisgah’s first state playoff appearance. He was the starting quarterback for the seasons of 1968 and 1969. The 1968 team finished 8-1-1 and the 1969 team finished 8-0-1, the first unbeaten team in Pisgah history. Was selected All-State honorable mention by the Birmingham News, All-Tri-State by the Chattanooga News Free Press. Had 10 rushing and 10 passing touchdowns for the 1969 season. Was selected All-Area basketball for 1969 and 1970 and also All-Sand Mountain and All-County for the 1970 season. Received a basketball scholarship to North Florida Junior College and played the 1970-71 and 1971-72 seasons there with the team winning 26 games and losing in the Florida JC State Tournament for the 1971 campaign. His 1972 season, the team averaged 115 points per game over a 35-game schedule. His personal high in points was 29 against the Florida State freshman. He averaged 10.9 points per game and was an 84-percent free throw shooter and was named best defensive player, captain and winner of the Mr. Hustle award. Was offered scholarships to Gardner-Webb, Palm Beach Atlantic, Florida International and Samford. Attended Samford and started pastoring and playing independent ball in the Birmingham area. Is the son of Andy Turner, who was inducted into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame a couple of years ago. Currently serves as Dean of the School of Education at Jacksonville State University.
Mike Williamson — A 1966 graduate of Scottsboro High School and a 1989 graduate of Athens State College. Played football for Scottsboro for the seasons of 1964 and 1965. Was the leading rusher on the 1965 state championship team under Hall of Fame coach John Meadows. Scored 14 touchdowns during the 1965 seasons. His career high in rushing yards came against Arab with 113 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to being the starting fullback on the 1965 team, he started at defensive end in both 1964 and 1965. He was selected All-Tri-State by the Chattanooga Times and also selected second team all-state by a poll of coaches in Alabama. He was honored by the Scottsboro Quarterback Club as the Best Back of the 1965 team. He received scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Air Force and Vanderbilt. He signed a letter of intent to play for Coach Bryant at Alabama. He saw playing time on the freshman team and remained at Alabama until injuries cut his college career short. He spent several years working in construction and real estate before starting a job with the Department of Corrections. He spent four years there and then as a state probation/parole officer for 29 years before retiring in 2016. He earned his degree from Athens State while working full time with the DOC.
Contributor Inductee: Robbie Copenhaver — A longtime Jackson County businessman and Scottsboro alum has been a big supporter of Scottsboro and Jackson County athletics. He served several terms on the Scottsboro City Board of Education, including a term during the construction of the Meadows-Morris Fieldhouse at Trammel Stadium. He has been a part of the Scottsboro High School football radio broadcast for the nearly 20 years.
