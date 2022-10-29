Leading into its first matchup with North Jackson, the Pisgah football team got a history lesson from its principal on the Eagles’ past rivalries with Bridgeport and Stevenson, the schools that consolidated to form North Jackson in 1988.
After learning about the history, the Eagles made history.
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Pisgah won the inaugural game between the programs, claiming a 31-30 victory over North Jackson in a thrilling revival of sorts of former longtime Jackson County rivalries Friday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
“You know it’s important when the principal (Jamie Darwin) walks in on Monday and talks about the (history between Pisgah and the North Jackson communities),” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “It means something. I thought we were in trouble, but he came to talk to the players about the history of this football game. Our kids were excited to play in this rekindled rivalry.”
Pisgah played Bridgeport and Stevenson a combined 61 times before they formed North Jackson, going 19-8-3 against Bridgeport and 15-16 against Stevenson.
It was the first win for the Eagles on Stevenson soil since 1974.
Pisgah (8-2) also secured its first eight-win regular season in 13 years.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Pruitt said. “These seniors were part of it when it wasn’t right and we were trying to get it right. They had to suffer through that (3-7) year (in 2020), and I’m proud of them.”
Pisgah Junior Mason Holcomb, who had missed the Eagles’ last two games because of injury, returned to action and completed 12 of 19 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns, three of which went to sophomore Luke Gilbert and two to junior Jakob Kirby. Gilbert caught six passes for 155 yards while Kirby caught five passes for 59 yards.
Pisgah jumped out to an early lead. On the first play of the game, Holcomb found a wide open Gilbert down the sideline for a 49-yard gain. Two plays later, Holcomb connected with Gilbert for an 11-yard touchdown, but a missed extra point left Pisgah with a 6-0 lead just 1:09 into the game.
North Jackson (2-8) tied the game with a 14-play, 7:18 touchdown drive to open the second quarter. Diego Holt capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run, but North Jackson could not convert the two-point attempt. North Jackson forced a punt on Pisgah’s next possession but gave the ball right back to the Eagles when JD Martin recovered a North Jackson fumble at the 20-yard line, setting Pisgah up to take a 12-6 lead just before halftime as Holcomb connected with Gilbert for another score.
North Jackson took its first lead on the first play of the second half. Junior Nick Jernigan faked a handoff and took the quarterback keeper 62 yards for a touchdown. Cadarius Ringer punched in the two-point conversion to put North Jackson in front 14-12. Pisgah answered with a score of its own. Holcomb’s swing pass to Legion McCrary on third down gained 31 yards and set up Pisgah to retake an 18-14 lead on a 19-yard touchdown from Holcomb to Kirby. North Jackson punted to start the fourth quarter, and Pisgah put together its own long drive to extend the lead. The Eagles went 62 yards on nine plays in just under four minutes, capping it with Kirby’s second touchdown catch to put Pisgah in front 24-14. But North Jackson answered quickly, with senior Wil Sims scoring on a tackle-breaking 32-yard touchdown run and Ringer punching in the two-point conversion to cut Pisgah’s lead to 24-22 with 5:29 remaining.
The Chiefs seemingly had momentum on their side after forcing Pisgah into a third-and-14 with under four minutes remaining. But Holcomb found Gilbert over the middle, and the sophomore cut across the field, broke a tackle and raced to the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown run with 3:43 remaining. Dalton Johnson then booted an important extra point to give the Eagles a 31-22 lead.
North Jackson refused to quit, pulling to within 31-30 with 2:15 remaining on Jernigan’s 48-yard touchdown to Cadelle McDonald and Ringer’s two-point conversion. But Pisgah’s Grant Smith recovered North Jackson’s ensuing onside kick and the Eagles were able to run out the clock.
“That was a hard-fought game,” Pruitt said. “Hats off to North Jackson. They were physical, and it was hard to run the football. It’s nice to get this one.”
The game was just the third all-time for North Jackson against a fellow school in the Jackson County School System.
Jernigan led the North Jackson offense with 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 attempts. He also threw for 77 yards and a touchdown. Holt added 72 yards and a touchdown.
North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis was proud of the way his players fought until the end. “I felt like they competed their butts off,” he said. “(Pisgah is) a good football team. They’re well-coached, and they do a good job. We just didn’t make enough plays to win the game, but I’m proud of our kids’ effort. I’m proud of the way they fought all season.”
