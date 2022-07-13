University of Alabama sports fans will get to hear about the school’s programs from a source close to all of them.
Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne is the scheduled guest speaker for The Jackson County Chapter of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association’s annual Roll Tide BBQ.
The event is Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Scottsboro-Goose Pond Civic Center.
Prior to coming to Alabama in 2017, Bryne was the athletic director at the University of Arizona from 2010-17 and Mississippi State University from 2008-10. Bryne has recently launched “The Standard” at Alabama, a strategic plan outlining the mission statement and core vaules of Alabama Athletics and “The Crimson Standard,” a 10-year $600 million capital initiative focused on the renovation of facilities and development of infrastructure.
“We are excited to have Greg join us this year for our Roll Tide BBQ,” said Jackson County Chapter president Rick Roden.
“Please come out to see Greg and help us raise money for scholarships for Jackson County students to attend the University of Alabama.”
The Jackson County Bama Club recently awarded more than $59,000 in scholarships to 18 local students for that are attending the University of Alabama.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets for children under 12 after $15.
Tickets can be purchased at the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, the Lackey Law Firm and from any Jackson County chapter executive committee member. Call Roden at 256-628-1212 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.