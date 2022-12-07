The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team used a fast start to ensure that two impressive streaks remained intact.
The Wildcats raced out to a 27-point halftime lead en route to an 84-33 win over rival North Jackson in its 2022-23 season home opener on Monday.
The win extended Scottsboro’s winning streak against the Chiefs to 27 — the Wildcats’ last loss in the series came during the 2009-10 season — and stretched its winning streak inside its home gymnasium, Hambrick Hall, to 30.
“It does (have a good sound to it),” said third-year Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell, who was 30-0 at Hambrick Hall heading into Tuesday’s home showdown with former area rival Buckhorn.
The Wildcats’ last loss at home was Jan. 28, 2020 to McCallie (Tennessee).
Scottsboro (6-1) got rolling early, using some strong shooting and hawking defensive pressure to take control from the outset. The Wildcats grabbed a 25-13 lead after one quarter and had five different players (Parker Bell, Tyson Sexton, Davon Walker, Jake Jones and Ethan Roberts) make a 3-pointer on the way to a 48-21 halftime lead, capping the first half in the final seconds on Jameson Gray’s dunk off an ally-oop pass from Eli Sparks.
different kids make a 3. It’s good when we’ve got more than just two or three (players) scoring. Everybody keys on Tyson and Parker, but we’ve had other kids step up and score this year,” Jason Bell said. “It helps. It takes pressure off of Parker, takes pressure off Tyson, takes pressure off Seth (Whitmire) and it makes the game easier. You can’t key on them when Ethan Roberts is making them, Devon is making them, Kyle Wright is making them. When we get other people rolling, it just makes us lot better.”
Every Wildcat got into the scoring column.
Parker Bell scored a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats while Walker netted 15, Sexton added 13 and Gray had 10. Scottsboro also got seven points from Jones, five from Roberts, four each from Sparks and Tyler Shelton and two each from Whitmire and Wright.
Scottsboro upped its lead to 70-23 after three quarters.
Jayden Eakin led North Jackson (3-5) with 13 points while Nick Jernigan had seven, Malachi Potter had six, Lane McCanless had three, CJ Gulley had two and TJ Malone had one.
“(Scottsboro) shot well and we didn’t handle their pressure all that well, and when we did beat the pressure, we didn’t finish at the basket,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown. “My tallest (player) is 6-1 — Scottsboro’s point guard could be our post. We played hard, just couldn’t match their firepower tonight. Hats off to Scottsboro. They’re really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.