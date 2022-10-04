Three top-10 individual finishes helped the Scottsboro varsity girls cross country team nab a strong finish during a race at the site of next month’s state meet.
Emma Bradford, Ally Campbell and Mia Martin delivered Top-10 finishes to help Scottsboro record a runner-up finish in the Jesse Owens Classic’s Varsity Girls Bronze Division race at Oakville Indians Mounds Park on Saturday.
Bradford posted an individual runner-up finish after running the Oakville course in 19:11.57 while Campbell turned in a fifth-place finish (19:50.60) and Martin placed ninth (20:23.70).
Also for Scottsboro Gracy Coley finished 44th (21:52.95) while Shelton Linville was 47th (21:58.02), Addison Joose 59th (22:20.22), Regan Epps 98th (23:21.57), Sadie Latham 99th (23:22.92), Makenna Howes 115th (23:52.13) and Alice Merck 239th (27:11.85).
Varsity Boys — Scottsboro posted 12th place finishes in the both the Varsity Boys Gold and Bronze division races during the Jesse Owens Classic.
Evan Hill was the Wildcats’ top finisher, posting a time of15:20.70 to collect a ninth-place finish in the Varsity Boys Gold Race.
Stephen Jones followed in 27th-place (15:41.61) for Scottsboro while Hamilton Richardson was 67th (16:18.81), Josh Hill 151st (17:28.78), Cameron Estes 180th (17:59.05), Brady Strickland 187th (18:13.31) and Wilson Hill 203rd (18:31.01).
Luke Barber finished 52nd (18:31.45) in the Bronze Race for Scottsboro while Ryder Linville was 54th (18:33.73), Patton Russell 59th (18:39.31), Will Paradise 82nd (19:02.38), Armando Camacho 87th (19:09.49), Johny Felix 93rd (19:17.28), Hogan Richardson 112th (19:32.39), Ismael Felix 158th (20:07.66), Sawyer McWilliams 164th (20:12.42), Frederick Koziol 167th (20:18.99) and River Green 225th (21:08.82).
Junior High — Scottsboro finished 11th in the Junior High Boys 2-mile Race and 18th in the Junior High Girls 2-mile Race during the Jesse Owens Classic on Saturday.
Jace Kennedy finished 60th (13:08.99) for Scottsboro in the junior high boys race while Keyton Allen was 66th (13:15.98), Andrew Barber 69th (13:18.92), Sam Thomas Roney 74th (13:24.66), Hunt Holland 79th (13:27.48), Brady Turner 95th (13:41.27), Carter Hodges 97th (13:42.56), Craft Sanders 100th (13:44.54), Austin Roberts 104th (13:45.69), Wylder Smith 161st (14:27.03), Trace Knowles 212th (15:15.47), Josh Lee 224th (15:32.10), Eli Strickland 296th (16:45.44), Ethan Martin 302nd (16:56.15) and Balin Hunnicutt 322nd (17:34.96).
In the 2-mile girls junior high girls race, Lauren Tubbs finished 55th (15:30.16) for Scottsboro while Toulla Bucklin was 101st (16:19.21), Shelby Laughlin 134th (16:58.43), Brooklyn Chastain 160th (17:42.37) and Audrey Stokes 186th (18:23.61).
