The Class 4A Region 8 leading Bulldogs stayed undefeated by defeating host North Jackson 41-14 Friday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis credited Priceville after the game.
“They’re a well coached ball team. They do a really good job, and their coach had them prepared,” said Hollis. “It was a physical war, and we knew that’s what it was gonna be. I felt like we took some steps in the right direction (tonight.) We matched their physicality, but give credit where credit is due. They have a good team.”
North Jackson’s offense could to get anything going on offense in the first quarter. The Chiefs ran 12 plays, gained seven total yards and punted three times on three possessions in the opening quarter. Priceville (8-0, 5-0), however, wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Following North Jackson’s first punt, Priceville needed just three plays to score. Running back Mason Cartee burst through the line on his way to a 45-yard touchdown with 9:20 to go in the quarter.
Priceville extended its lead by 17 points in the second quarter. Cartee scored his second touchdown of the game with 9:21 to go in the quarter, capping off an 11-play drive that lasted more than five minutes. North Jackson started to move the ball on its first drive of the second quarter, but a holding penalty stalled the drive and the Chiefs turned it over on downs at the 45-yard line. The next play, Cartee ran a 55-yard touchdown, his third of the night. After a North Jackson punt, Priceville put together another long drive, this one ending with Emanuelle Mendoza’s 37-yard field goal with 13.1 seconds left in the half. The Bulldogs led 24-0 at halftime.
Priceville opened the second half with a 14 play, 84-yard scoring drive that took seven and a half minutes off the clock. Mendoza kicked his second field goal of the night, this one from 39 yards, to finish the drive. North Jackson (1-6, 1-4) was forced to punt on its only possession of the quarter.
North Jackson forced a punt at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but two plays later, Priceville’s Bryant Stephens returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown. North Jackson answered quickly. Haven Massengil returned the following kickoff 37 yards, and a 15-yard facemark penalty tacked onto the end of the return. Cadarius Ringer carried the ball twice on the drive, scoring from 20 yards out. North Jackson’s two-point conversion attempt fell just short. Priceville answered with a score of its own when Sage Smothers scored on a 26-yard run with 5:56 left in the game.
The Chiefs then marched down the field with a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with 14.1 seconds left in the game. Nick Jernigan capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run and Ringer punched in the two-point conversion.
“I felt like we moved it all game when we got into a rhythm and found some things that were working. Not having some of our guys tonight made it a little more difficult, but guys stepped up with a “next man up” mentality. Now we’re focused on going 1-0 next week,” said Hollis.
North Jackson travels to Gurley to take on Madison County next week.
Hollis said he was pleased with how the Chiefs keep pressing forward.
“I’m very pleased with the coaches and the players and the job they’re doing. There’s no magic fix, you just keep working and getting a little better every week,” said Hollis.
