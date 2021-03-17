The North Jackson softball team posted a runner-up finish in the silver bracket of the Hazel Green Trojan Invitational.
The Chiefs lost to Ardmore 6-5 in the silver bracket championship on Saturday at Huntsville Metro Sportsplex.
North Jackson (9-7), which finished 3-3 in the tournament, got two doubles and an RBI from Chloe Chisenall and a double, a single and an RBI from Ja’Khia Hutchins while Avery Wynne and Charley Smith had one hit and one RBI each.
North Jackson reached the silver bracket final by defeating Albertville 1-0. Bailey Abernathy scored the game’s lone run in the top of the first inning on a wild pitch. Hadley Burnette out-dueled Albertville’s pitcher Avery Dickerson for the win as both pitchers tossed a one-hitter. Burnette recorded three strikeouts. Wynne doubled for the Chiefs’ lone hit.
North Jackson started silver bracket play with a 5-1 win over Hatton. The Chiefs scored four runs in the first inning, staring with Peyton Hill’s solo home run. Arielle Haynes doubled two batters later and then scored on Hutchins’ RBI single. Smith’s RBI single plated Hutchins, and Smith scored on a wild pitch. Hill then added an RBI single to drive in Abernathy (double) in the second inning. Hill and Haynes both finished 2-for-2 for the Chiefs. Burnette record two strikeouts en route to the win on the mound.
North Jackson started pool play in the tournament on Friday with an 11-0 win over Clements as Burnette (five strikeouts) and Destry Lambert combined on a four-inning no-hitter for the Chiefs. At the plate, Abernathy went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Hutchins and Wynne were both 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Also for the Chiefs, Jones had two hits, Smith homered and Lambert had a two-run double.
Burnette hit a two-run home run and Hill hit a solo homer while Jones tripled during North Jackson’s 13-3 loss to Hartselle. Smith had two hits while Wynn had one.
North Jackson closed pool play with an 8-1 loss to Hazel Green. Haynes homered for the Chiefs’ lone run.
Pisgah — At Huntsville, the Eagles finished 2-2 during the Hazel Green Trojan Classic.
Pisgah (5-2) started the tournament with a 6-1 win over eventual silver bracket champion Ardmore. Pisgah trailed 1-0 entering the third inning, but Madeline Flammia’s two-run homer put the Eagles in front 2-1. For the game, Lila Kate Wheeler finished 2-for-3 for the Eagles while Kennedy Barron had a two-run double and Laney Liles singled. Barron pitched 3 1/3 innings with five strikeouts to get the win in the circle.
The Eagles then defeated West Morgan 9-4. Barron tripled, singled, walked and drove in a run for Pisgah while Karlee Holcomb had a three-run double, Briley Worley had a two-run double and Hannah Duncan and Molly Heard both had an RBI single. The Eagles also got one hit each from Wheeler, Flammia and Liles. Flammia pitched three innings and got the win in the circle.
After losing to Bob Jones 3-0 to close pool play Saturday morning, Pisgah lost 7-6 to Class 7A Austin in the gold bracket quarterfinals. Flammia went 2-for-2 with solo home run and Barron was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Heard and Worley had one hit and one RBI each.
Scottsboro — At Huntsville, the Wildcats finished 1-3 during the Hazel Green Trojan Classic.
Scottsboro (7-9) opened pool play Friday with a 3-1 win over Albertville. The Wildcats trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, but tied the game when Morgan Perkins scored on an Albertville error, Ella Lee singled to drive in Audrey Holland and Alyssa Smart scored on another Aggie error. Holland, Lee, Perkins and Lexi Bennett had one hit each for Scottsboro. Anna Stuart Dawson got the win in the circle after striking out three runs over 1 2/3 innings pitched in relief.
The Wildcats fell to Hatton 2-1. Lee (RBI) and Smart both had two hits each while Austin McNeece and Kambrie Doss had one hit each. Smart had eight strikeouts over three innings in the circle.
Scottsboro fell to Athens 7-3. Olivia Tubbs hit a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run homer in the third inning for the Wildcats. Amaya Whitson had a double for Scottsboro while Smart singled.
The Wildcats were eliminated from silver bracket tournament action after falling 5-1 to Ardmore. Doss homered for Scottsboro while Whitson had two hits and Tubbs had one.
