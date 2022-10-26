Keith Kirby described his North Sand Mountain football team’s 2022 season to date as a rollercoaster, full of highs and lows.
With one game left before the start of playoffs, the Bison’s head coach is hopeful they climb the track this week stay at that level for a while.
“That’d be nice,” said Kirby, whose team has alternated wins and losses the past four weeks. “We’ve just been (inconsistent). It’s comes down to us doing basic football stuff and being mentally tough. Got to do those things to do what we want to do from here on.”
NSM (4-5) closes the regular season Friday night with a trip to Marshall County to play the Douglas Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Douglas High School’s Arthur Jarvis Stadium.
It’s the first meeting between the programs.
The game is only NSM’s second all-time against a Class 5A school. The other time the Bison played a Class 5A team was in 2016 when NSM used a last-second two-point conversion to beat Fairview in Kirby’s debut as head coach.
NSM enters the matchup following a 28-12 loss to Collinsville in its Class 2A Region 7 finale. Collinsville rallied from a 12-0 deficit to win and secure the region’s No. 3-seed while making NSM the No. 4 in the process and locking up Class 2A first-round playoff matchup for the Bison at Region 8 champion Lexington.
Kirby said the Bison have to “clean up our mistakes” that cost them during last week’s loss.
“We’ve got to execute what we do and do it with some urgency,” he said. “Again, just a lot of basic football stuff we’ve got to do better.”
NSM faces a Douglas (5-4) team coming off of a Week 9 disappointment it won. The Eagles fell to rival Boaz by a surprising lopsided score of 37-0 in a game in which the winner qualified for the playoffs.
“Douglas looked good against Scottsboro but then last week, I don’t know what happened,” Kirby said. “We’ll have to see how they react. The biggest thing for us is we’ve got to go control what we can control, execute and right the ship and try to get momentum going (into the playoffs).”
