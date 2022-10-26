Nyle Poore

Nyle Poore and NSM close out the regular season on the road against Class 5A Douglas on Friday.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

Keith Kirby described his North Sand Mountain football team’s 2022 season to date as a rollercoaster, full of highs and lows. 

With one game left before the start of playoffs, the Bison’s head coach is hopeful they climb the track this week stay at that level for a while.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.