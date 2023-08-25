The Scottsboro girls cross country team started its 2023 season with a victory.
The Wildcats had six runners among the top-eight finishers to claim the top spot in the varsity girls team standings at the season-opening Tadd’s Two-Mile event at Scottsboro High School's John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions Thursday night.
The meet, named in memory of former Scottsboro runner Tadd Hancock, featured a twilight start because of the excessive temperatures the area has experienced this week.
Scottsboro finished with a winning low team score of 22 points, outdistancing runner-up Randolph (58) by 32 points. Fort Payne (71 points) finished third while St. John Paul II (103) was fourth, Huntsville (122) was fifth and Sand Rock (128) was sixth.
Scottsboro senior Ally Campbell was unfazed by the still near 90-degree race time temperature, winning the varsity girls race with a time of 12:34.30. She finished nearly 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Anna Ragsdale of Randolph.
Mia Martin followed with a third-place finish (12:54.39) and Banks Bradford (13:13.83), Reese Avenel (13:15.04), Smith Bradford (13:30.69) and Cambree Bradford (13:43.11) occupied the fifth through eighth places respectively for Scottsboro while Lauren Tubbs finished 23rd (14:46.37) and Toulla Bucklin was 54th (17:58.19).
For Section, Charlee Key finished 47th (16:54.48) while Aspen Warren was 48th (17:00.00) and Kaelyn Browning was 53rd (17:53.10).
Varsity Boys — Scottsboro notched a runner-up finish in the Tadd’s Two-Mile varsity boys race.
Class 7A power Huntsville took the top spot with a winning low score of 34 points, with Scottsboro finishing second with 78 points. Randolph closed in third place with 84 points while Fort Payne (96) was fourth, Sand Rock (111) was fifth, St. John Paul II (121) was sixth and Section (209) was seventh.
Hamilton Richardson set the pace for Scottsboro, finishing sixth with a time of 10:17.80. Rounding out the Wildcats’ top-five scoring runners were Brady Strickland 18th (10:48.40), Ryder Linville 19th (10:53.50), Patton Russell 27th (11:16.50) and Jace Kennedy 29th (11:22.30).
Also for the Wildcats, Will Paradise finished 34th (11:25.70) while Keyton Allen was 35th (11:26.00), Luke Barber 36th (11:27.30), Armando Camacho 42nd (11:44.80), Andrew Barber 45th (11:48.20), Sawyer McWilliams 51st (12:01.50), Carter Hodges 57th (12:15.30), Jackson Reynolds 62nd (12:25.40), Johny Felix 65th (12:27.80), Ismael Felix 66th (12:28.80), Craft Sanders 85th (13:09.10), Hunt Holland 86th (13:09.50), Josh Laney 89th (13:13.70), River Green 94th (13:27.70), Brady Turner 103rd (14:03.80) and Eli Strickland 113th (15:24.10). Returning two-time all-state runner Stephen Jones did not run for the Scottsboro on Thursday.
For Section, Kyler Stewart was the Lions’ top finisher, placing 67th (12:31.80). Leo Chaparro followed in 75th-place (12:54.40) for the Lions while Preston Dover was 99th (13:41.30), Cogan McCutchen 107th (14:32.60), Luke Swinford 108th (14:33.21), Giovanny Vega 116th (15:51.10), Piercen Saint 119th (16:08.90) and Brayden Bell 122nd (17:56.60).
Junior High Boys Race — Scottsboro finished third in the Tadd’s Two-Mile junior high boys race team standings.
The Wildcats totaled 53 points, 28 back of race winner Huntsville (25) and eight back of runner-up Randolph (45).
Kayden Price finished seventh (12:12.69), Miles Hodges ninth (12:18.22) and Cash Osbourne 10th (12:21.56) for the Wildcats while Austin Roberts was 13th (12:32.08) and Sam Thomas Roney was 14th (12:27.58). Also for Scottsboro, Cade Breland placed 19th (13:14.40) and Max Basila was 20th (13:14.42) while Josh Lee finished 25th (13:31.92), Brody Thompson was 39th (14:16.18), Braxten McCallister 40th (14:30.51), Ethan Martin 45th (14:51.86) and John David Gamble 58th (23:28.98).
Junior High Girls Race — Scottsboro Asdyn Gamble finished 12th (15:54.30) and Amber Shelton 17th (16:54.40) in the Tadd’s Two-Mile junior high girls race.
