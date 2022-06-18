The Scottsboro soccer program has undergone its first major coaching changes.
Patrick Laney, who started the Scottsboro High School soccer programs in 2018, has stepped down as the SHS girls and boys head coach, and Doug Howes and Josh McWilliams have been tabbed to lead the Scottsboro varsity girls and varsity boys soccer teams.
McWilliams, who has assisted the program since its inception, played a major coaching role with the SHS boys last season, helping the Wildcats win a single- season program record 15 games while finishing 15-6-3 while competing in an extremely competitive Class 6A Area 15 with Randolph, Fort Payne and Arab.
Howes will take over as the Scottsboro varsity girls soccer coach. He has assisted the Scottsboro soccer program for four years, including the last two seasons as the junior varsity boys soccer team head coach. Howes takes over an SHS girls team that went 7-15-1 in 2022.
Scottsboro drops to Class 5A next season and will compete in Class 5A Area 7 against Arab, Boaz, Crossville, Fairview and Guntersville for the next two seasons.
Meanwhile, Laney called his five-year run as Scottsboro soccer coach a ‘joy-filled’ experience.
“I hope every player, coach, parent, opponent knows how joy-filled this journey has been. I firmly believe the best is ahead for this program,” Laney wrote on the SHS Wildcat Soccer twitter page. “I thank every coach who welcomed me and shared with me as we built this…it has been an honor to help some dreams come true.”
