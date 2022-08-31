The Scottsboro girls and boys cross country teams notched strong finishes in their first 5K race of the 2022 season.
After sweeping the Tadd’s Two Mile meet titles on Aug. 18, both Scottsboro teams posted third-place finishes in their first 5K race of the season, the annual Scottsboro Invitational at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Saturday.
Both Scottsboro teams finished behind girls and boys large-school division title winners James Clemens and runners-up Hewitt-Trussville, which is coached by Scottsboro alum Tom Esslinger.
The SHS girls closed with 83 points while James Clemens had a winning low score of 40. Hewitt-Trussville’s team score was 58.
The Scottsboro girls had four runners post Top-16 finishes.
Cambree Bradford finished 10th for the Wildcats with a personal-record time of 20:15.47 while Ally Campbell was 12th (20:32.73), Emma Bradford 14th (20:42.70), Mia Martin 16th (20:43.75). Gracy Coley was Scottsboro’s fifth and final scoring runner, placing 33rd (22:34.35).
Also for Scottsboro, Makenna Howes placed 70th (24:58.60) while Shelton Linville was 75th (25:09.24), Alice Merck 106th (28:54.64), Madison Blanton 108th (29:31.54) and Sayde Webb 119th (31:52.22). Merck and Blanton ran personal-record times.
Meanwhile, the SHS boys ran finished third with a team score of 69 points, edged only by Class 7A schools James Clemens (46) and Hewitt-Trussville (61). Randolph (104) finished fourth and Fort Payne (169) was fifth.
Scottsboro had three runners post Top-11 finishes in the large school varsity boys 5K race.
Evan Hill ran a 2022 USA Top-25 time of 15:25.88, leading the Scottsboro effort with a third-place finish.
Stephen Jones ran to a fifth-place finish (16:15.47) for the Wildcats while Hamilton Richardson finished 11th (16:38.40). Josh Hill finished 23rd (17:09.65) and Cameron Estes placed 36th (17:53.89) to round out Scottsboro’s five scoring runners.
The Wildcats also got a 48th-place finish from Wilson Hill (18:39.54) while Luke Barber was 58th (18:55.39), Johny Felix 77th (19:50.48), Josh Laney 116th (21:40.22), River Green 118th (21:44.39), Frederick Koziol 120th (21:47.81)
Richardson, Barber, Laney and Koziol posted personal-record times for Scottsboro.
Junior Varsity — Scottsboro won the junior varsity boys two-mile race team title with a low team score of 50.
Will Paradise led Scottsboro with a fourth-place finish (12:41.45) in the two-mile junior varsity boys race. Also for the Wildcats, Ryder Linville finished eighth (12:51.27) while Patton Russell was 10th (12:55.06), Armando Camacho 12th (13:06.70), Sawyer McWilliams 16th (13:15.30), Ismael Felix 24th (13:32.06), Andrew Barber 30th (13:36.51), Jackson Reynolds 36th (13:45.69), Kenton Allen 42nd (13:56.01), Hunt Holland 43rd (13:56.21), Hogan Richardson 44th (13:57.97), Jace Kennedy 45th (13:58.63), Sam Thomas Roney 51st (14:03.18), Brady Turner 69th (14:46.88), Tommy Clements 91st (15:34.49), Braxton McCallister 103rd (15:58.70), Carter Hodges 110th (16:06.63), Austin Roberts 115th (16:19.99), Trace Knowles 119th (16:38.36), Eli Strickland 140th (18:21.10), Ethan Martin 143rd (18:32.54) and Aydan Blanton 146th (18:44.43).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished third in the junior varsity girls two-mile race with a team score of 71. Hewitt-Trussville (40) and Fort Payne (51) took the top-two spots.
Banks Bradford paced Scottsboro with a second-place finish (14:16.20) while Reagan Epps was 11th (15:18.52), Addison Joose 13th (15:25.58), Reese Avenel 15th (15:30.43), Lauren Tubbs 38th (17:12.94), Toulla Bucklin 61st (18:28.95), Brooklyn Chastain 74th (19:48.73) and Morellia Diaz 76th (19:57.41).
