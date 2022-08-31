Jones Richardson

Stephen Jones (left) and Hamilton Richardson helped Scottsboro post a third-place finish in the Scottsboro Invitational's Large School Boys (Class 5A-7A) Race on Saturday.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro girls and boys cross country teams notched strong finishes in their first 5K race of the 2022 season. 

After sweeping the Tadd’s Two Mile meet titles on Aug. 18, both Scottsboro teams posted third-place finishes in their first 5K race of the season, the annual Scottsboro Invitational at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Saturday.

