The Scottsboro football team put pressure on No. 10 Arab that it had not felt this season.
But the Knights proved up to the challenge.
Arab rallied from an early deficit and handed Scottsboro a 28-7 Class 5A Region 7 setback Friday night at the Arab City Schools Sports Complex.
Scottsboro (2-2, 1-1) took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on Keelan Alvarez's 17-yard touchdown and Cole Rauchle's extra point. The eight-play, 76-yard scoring drive came after Ben Kirby recovered an Arab fumble that was forced by teammate Reed Potter.
Trailing for the first time all season, Arab (5-0, 3-0) used a 12-play, 78-yard drive to tie the game with 10:26 left in the second quarter on Drake Franklin's 2-yard touchdown run and Aiden Wooten's PAT.
The Knights then struck for two big scoring plays. Brody McCain caught a 2-yard touchdown pass with 4 seconds left in the second quarter while Cox threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Strickland touchdown pass just 38 seconds in to the third quarter. The Knights closed the scoring on another 2-yard touchdown run from Franklin.
Alvarez finished with 80 rushing yards on 13 carries for Scottsboro Jake Jones rushed for 59 yards on 11 carries while also completing 6 of 8 passes for 67 yards.
Franklin, who is nearing 1,000 rushing yards on the season, led Arab with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Cox was 16-of-21 passing for 207 yards.
› Game stats courtesy of Greg Bell, WWIC Radio 1050 AM.
