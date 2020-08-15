Thomas Looney wasn’t thinking about the course record until he made the turn at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course on July 3 after shooting a 6-under par 30 on the front nine.
“After that, I thought I had a good shot at it,” Looney said.
Five birdies and three pars later, Looney recorded a course 11-under par 61. He sank a 10-foot putt for a birdie on No. 18 to set the Blue Tees (6,756 yards) course record.
The previous course record was 10-under par 62, held by two golfers, Tyler Nelson and Robson Copenhaver.
Looney played his record-setting round Stacy Willis, Jon Brady Sandlin, Ty Cole and Alan Looney, his father.
Thomas Looney now holds two course records at the Goose Pond Lake Course. The former Scottsboro High School golfers and 2009 AHSAA Class 5A state champion also holds the course record for the Championship Tees (Black Tees/7,101 yards) after carding a 9-under 63 in 2013.
“The other one I set was in 2013, so it’s not something that happens that much,” Looney said, “so it felt pretty good.”
Looney won the Goose Pond Colony Invitational earlier this summer and last month won the Scottsboro Country Club Invitational by shooting a course record 12-under par 60 on the club’s redesigned course.
“That (record) stood for a whole two weeks,” Looney said. “Terry Gentle shot a 59 a couple of weeks later. I was happy for him, happy to see him do that.”
Looney’s sister, Goose Pond Golf Operations director Ashley Parrett, congratulated Looney adding another GPC course record to his golfing resume.
“I couldn’t be more proud for him and his accomplishments,” Parrett said. “I’ve watched him grow up with a golf club in his hand since he was just a toddler. He has been an inspiration to me in many ways throughout the years, and continues to be. To have Thomas hold two of the course records at our home course (GPC) is truly very special.”
