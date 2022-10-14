The Pisgah cross country program had never competed in a meet outside of the state of Alabama until Thursday.
But the Eagles didn’t just venture a few miles across the state line to do so, as Pisgah ran in the Mingo Classic in Monongahela, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh.
The race was part of week-long Fall Break trip for the program, a trip that included visits to the Flight 93 National Memorial, The Gettysburg National Military Park Museum, Heinz History Center and Sports Museum and the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium among its itinerary.
The Mingo Classic is hosted by Serra Catholic High School of Pittsburgh.
Serra cross country coach Brian Dzurenda, who has brought the Serra baseball team to Pisgah numerous times over the past two decades to play the Eagles and other local north Alabama teams, invited Pisgah to the meet and Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree said he’s glad he and his runners accepted the invitation.
“We’ve had an absolute blast,” Hembree said. “Coach Dzurenda rolled out the red carpet for us. It’s been an absolutely phenomenal trip.”
As for the meet, the Pisgah girls finished 13th while the PHS boys were 17th.
Katie Edwards led Pisgah with a 60th-place finish (23:10.59) in the varsity girls 5K while Destiny Lewis was 69th (23:55.33), Emma Sisk 100th (25:57.10), Nevaeh Evans 101st (25:57.85), Emilee Fetter 103rd (26:05.35), Kenyde Givens 121st (27:12.51), Kimberly Miller 124th (27:39.42), Laily Brown 135th (29:08.55), Addyson Barnett 141st (30:38.29), Aniyah Okafor 148th (32:29.32).
Meanwhile, Tristan Little finished 25th (17:54.18) for Pisgah in the varsity boys race while Emanuel Elizondo was 73rd (19:18.10), Brodie Ferguson 94th (19:36.94), Wilson Gann 132nd (21:22.10), Layne Howell 142nd (22:19.27), Tristan Hutson 146th (22:52.14), Ethan Smith 167th (24:26.45), Tristan Cuzzort 169th (25:26.93) and Hunter Huxtable 179th (30:27.60).
“Maybe the toughest course my kids have ever raced on,” Hembree said. “But the kids enjoyed the challenge. We raced against some really good runners, two Division I signees. The run was great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.