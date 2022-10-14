Pisgah at Flight 93 National Memorial

The Pisgah cross country teams visited the Flight 93 National Memorial while in Pennsylvania for a meet this week.

 Special Photo

The Pisgah cross country program had never competed in a meet outside of the state of Alabama until Thursday.

But the Eagles didn’t just venture a few miles across the state line to do so, as Pisgah ran in the Mingo Classic in Monongahela, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh.

