The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team’s longest winning streak in 60 years came to an end Thursday night.
Class 6A No. 4-ranked Oxford outscored visiting Scottsboro 19-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 75-58 win at Oxford High School.
The loss ended Scottsboro’s 14-game winning streak. It was the program’s longest winning streak since the 1960-61 Wildcats won 19 straight games. Scottsboro’s last loss was against Springville in the Gaston Holiday Invitational back on Dec. 22.
Scottsboro (20-4) trailed 19-15, 37-32 and 56-49 at the quarter breaks.
Parker Bell and BJ Harris scored 19 points each for the Wildcats, which also got six from Kyle Wright, five from Tyson Sexton and four from Noah Linville.
Memphis football signee Roc Taylor scored a game-high 26 points for Oxford (26-2).
North Jackson 59, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 56 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Cade Reed sank the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Chiefs to the win Thursday.
North Jackson (8-14), which swept the season series with the Pirates, trailed 20-14 after one quarter and 32-21 at halftime before leading 47-46 after three quarters.
Reed scored an game-high 18 points for the Chiefs while Akilan Summer had 15, Preston Miller had eight, Ayson Quinn had six, Brady Cunningham had five and Gavin Cooper had four.
Leading scorers for South Pittsburg were Jaren Talley with 13, Kobe Cooper with 12, Racash Kelly with 11, Reginald Hunter with 10 and Garrison Andry with nine.
NSM 105, Gaston 51 — At Higdon, Class 2A No. 2-ranked North Sand Mountain sank 24 3-pointers, one shy of the AHSAA state record, during Thursday’s victory.
The single-game state record for made 3-pointers is held by Plainview, which hit 25 treys in a win over NSM during the 2017-18 season.
Five different NSM players hit at least three 3-pointers. Luke Maples made six and led the Bison with 24 points. Derek Bearden (18 points) and Russ Marr (16 points) sank four 3-pointers each while Josh Palmer (11 points) and Josey Williams (nine) hit three treys each. The Bison also got 10 points from Chandler Sullivan and nine from Noah Helton.
NSM (22-5) led 38-15, 68-24 and 99-36 at the quarter breaks. It was the seventh game this season the Bison have scored more than 100 points.
Section 82, Sylvania 72 — At Sylvania, the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Lions rallied from a halftime deficit to down the Rams Thursday night.
Section (18-11) trailed 19-16 after one quarter and 36-31 at halftime before outscoring the Rams 29-14 in the third quarter to carry a 60-50 lead in the final period.
Alex Guinn led four Lions in double figures with 19 points while Jacob Cooper netted 16, Logan Patterson added 14 and Gabe Hilley had 11. Section also got six points from Braden Arndt, five from Dominik Blair and four from Kaden Bradford.
Sylvania got 17 points from Logan McCullough, 13 from Sawyer Hughes and 12 each from Timothy Bullock and Jarrett Hill.
Randolph 46, Woodville 40 — At Huntsville, Class 4A Randolph rallied in the second half to edge the Panthers Thursday night.
Woodville (12-9) led 15-0 after one quarter and 26-7 at halftime, but Randolph pulled within 34-28 after three quarters and then outscoring the Panthers 18-6 in the fourth quarter.
Jackson Peek scored 22 points for Woodville while Trey Stone added eight and Caleb Dolberry had six.
Andrew Hunter scored 17 points and Jack Wimberly netted 15 for Randolph.
Fyffe 89, Pisgah 40 — At Fyffe, the Eagles dropped their regular-season finale to Class 3A No. 3-ranked Red Devils Thursday night.
Pisgah (6-12) trailed 29-12, 49-19 and 78-32 at the quarter breaks.
Jacob Hendricks scored 13 points for the Eagles while Rhyan Barrett and Zach Cornelison had eight each.
Parker Godwin scored 22 points for Fyffe (20-5) while Tate Goolesby netted 12 and Xavier Works and Luc Jones had 11 each.
Tuesday
NSM 107, North Jackson 58 — At Higdon, Class 2A No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain hit the 100-point mark for the sixth time this season.
NSM (21-5) led 28-20 after one quarter before breaking the game open in the second quarter and building a 71-35 halftime lead. The Bison were in front 96-44 after three quarters.
NSM had six players score in double figures. Russ Marr scored a game-high 25 points for the Bison while Luke Maples had 18, Kaleb Helton 13, Lake Bell and Chandler Sullivan 11 each, Derek Bearden 10, Drue Carlton six, Andrew Palmer five, Noah Helton four and Kaden Brown and Josh Palmer two each.
Cade Reed scored 15 points for North Jackson (7-14), which also got nine from Brady Cunningham, six from Brandyn Thompson, Akilan Summers six, five from Alex Roper and four each from Preston Miller and Ayson Quinn.
