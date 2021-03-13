The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys tennis team notched a pair of wins over a sectional foe on Tuesday.
The Wildcats swept visiting Hazel Green in Class 6A Section 8 matches at Bynum Tennis Complex in Scottsboro.
Scottsboro won the girls match 5-4 and the boys match 6-3.
The SHS girls won four of six singles matches and one of three doubles matches.
With the match tied 4-4 with one match still being played, Ashton Baker clinched the win for Scottsboro by posting a 10-2 victory at No. 2 singles.
Scottsboro also got a 10-0 win from Kelly Hood at No. 4 singles, a 10-7 win from Chloe Holder at No. 5 singles and a 10-0 win from Lyndsay Hall at No. 6 singles.
Holder and Hall also teamed up for a 10-4 victory at No. 3 doubles.
Meanwhile, the SHS boys won four singles matches and two doubles matches to defeat Hazel Green.
Garron Hoosier won 10-1 at No. 3 singles for the Wildcats while Hudson Thomas won 10-4 at No. 4 singles, Kaylan Waldrop won 10-4 at No. 5 singles and Dalton Booth won 10-4 at No. 6 singles.
In doubles play, Thomas and Kiki Nolasco teamed up for a 10-4 win at No. 2 doubles while Waldrop and Booth won 10-5 at No. 3 doubles.
