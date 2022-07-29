SMith

Jess Smith (right) talks with Landon Grider prior to Grider's walk-off hit in Scottsboro's area-title clinching win over Arab in April. Smith is stepping down as Scottsboro head coach to take the same position at Russellville.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro baseball program is in search of a new head coach.

Jess Smith is leaving Scottsboro after three seasons to become the head coach at two-time defending Class 5A state champion Russellville.

