The Scottsboro baseball program is in search of a new head coach.
Jess Smith is leaving Scottsboro after three seasons to become the head coach at two-time defending Class 5A state champion Russellville.
Smith interviewed for the Russellville head-coaching position last week and the former Russellville assistant coach was officially offered the job on Monday. His hiring was then approved by the Russellville City Schools System at its meeting Tuesday evening.
“This job for me was really two-fold. Having been a part of that (program), that community before, I always had a special place in my heart for Russellville. Then you look at what they’ve accomplished, it’s really incredible. It’s exciting to go be a part of that again. I believe Russellville is the best job, no other place has the resources, support and results they’ve had.”
Smith, a Fort Payne alum, was an assistant coach at Russellville from 2017-19 prior to becoming the head coach at Scottsboro is 2020. Smith takes over for Chris Heaps, who left Russellville after 10 seasons, 297 wins and five state championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022) to join the coaching staff at Briarwood.
Smith coached Scottsboro to a 42-36 record and one area championship during his tenure, which included the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. This past season, Scottsboro went 16-13 and won the Class 6A Area 15 championship before falling to Mountain Brook in an opening-round playoff series.
While Smith acknowledged the Russellville job as his “dream job,” he said leaving Scottsboro wasn’t easy.
“As excited as I am about the opportunity at Russellville, there were some tears shed because I love this place and always will,” Smith said. “I’m so grateful for them taking a chance on me. The players, parents, administration, the community all supported me and backed me. Without them, I’m not in the mix (for the job) at Russellville. This is a great place with great people to work with. I’m so thankful to everyone. Grateful to my players for believing in me and being coachable. I think the success of Scottsboro baseball is only beginning. I’m proud to have been a part of it and it’s only going to trend upward.”
