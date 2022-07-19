A Scottsboro golfer lived up to her all-star status on Monday.
Rising senior Abby Hambrick helped the North All-Stars defeat the South 47-25 in the North-South Girls Golf All-Star Match Play Tournament at Arrowhead Country Club in Montgomery.
The event, which featured golfers that are seniors during the upcoming school year, was part of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s annual All-Star Week.
Hambrick teamed up with Cullman’s Mary Charles Davis to win their match with South All-Stars Ansleigh Davis of Westminster-Oak Mountain and Ansley Burks of Central-Phenix City 13-5.
Hambrick and Davis won the North team’s “Most Points Earned” awards for their performance.
“She represented Scottsboro High School very well,” said Scottsboro girls golf coach Mary Margaret Green, who watched Hambrick’s round on Monday. “She played very well. It was a great way to kick off her senior season.”
Efforts to reach Hambrick were unsuccessful by press time on Tuesday.
Hambrick and Scottsboro teammate Kaitlyn Price, who was unable to play in Monday’s event due to a prior commitment, were Scottsboro’s first two golfers chosen for the event.
Hambrick and Price helped Scottsboro qualify for the Class 6A Sub-State round last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.